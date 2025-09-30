Regeneron to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 28, 2025

Regeneron to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 28, 2025

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN ) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information
Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com . To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay and transcript of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite ® , which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center ® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook or X .

Contact Information:
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Ryan Crowe Christina Chan
914.847.8790 914.847.8827
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com christina.chan@regeneron.com

