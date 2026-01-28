Refiling Of The Consolidated Financial Statements For The Year Ended October 31, 2023 Audited By Mao & Ying

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, January 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY, OTC:LKMNF, FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is filing an amended and restated financial statement for the year ended October 31, 2023 (the "2026 Filings") amending the financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023 previously filed on SEDAR+ on October 2, 2025. The 2026 Filings were filed on January 28, 2026 and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
In accordance with its disclosure obligations, the Company advises that all explanations of material differences identified in the consolidated financial statements of Lucky Minerals Inc. for the year ended October 31, 2023. audited by Olayinka Oyebola & Co. Chartered Accountants ("Olayinka"), with the auditor's report dated April 4, 2024 are fully addressed in the Auditor's report issued by Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Mao & Ying"), dated January 27, 2026, and included within the 2026 Filings.
About Lucky Minerals Inc.
Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Patrick Laforest"
President, CEO and Chief Operating Officer
Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.
