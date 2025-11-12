ReeXploration: Building the Next Generation of Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
ReeXploration (TSXV:REE,FSE:KSi) is a discovery-focused critical minerals company advancing the Eureka rare earths project in Namibia. Strategically positioned, it taps into surging demand for critical minerals and the global push to diversify supply chains beyond China. The company offers early exposure to a generational supply chain shift, advancing a premier African rare earths discovery in a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction.
Its metallurgy-first strategy derisks development by proving processability upfront, with tests confirming clean, Western-standard monazite concentrate — laying a strong foundation for scale.
Key Project: Eureka Rare Earths Project
The Eureka Project is the cornerstone of ReeXploration’s growth strategy and a foundation for Western-aligned rare earths supply. Eureka’s geology, technical foundation, and location combine to make it a standout rare earths asset in Africa, offering early proof of processability, a clean mineralogy aligned with Western standards, and room for significant resource growth.
Company Highlights
- Strategic Exposure: Positioned at the heart of the global critical minerals transformation as governments race to diversify supply chains away from China.
- Proven Technical Base: Metallurgy-first strategy has already demonstrated clean, Western-standard concentrate production from monazite-hosted mineralization, reducing risk and accelerating timelines.
- High-grade Discovery: Eureka hosts a maiden resource of ~310,000 tonnes @ 4.8 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO), with multiple undrilled anomalies and clear expansion potential.
- Jurisdictional Advantage: Operating in Namibia, one of Africa’s most stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions with world-class infrastructure and transparent regulations.
- Disciplined Value Model: Advances assets through discovery and early development, where re-rating potential is highest, while preserving capital efficiency and ESG integrity.
Building the next generation of responsible critical minerals supply
06 November
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Mount Ridley Holds Top Spot with New CEO
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Mount Ridley once again takes the top spot this week, building on its momentum last week. The company is joined by a mix of critical... Keep Reading...
06 November
Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support
The market has responded positively to news that Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF, FSE: X5L) has received a letter of interest (LOI) from US-backed EXIM Bank for up to US$191 million (AU$288 million) in potential funding package to fast-track its Mojave antimony and rare earths project in... Keep Reading...
06 November
CoTec to Host Investor Update
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 7:00am PST / 10:00am EST.The investor update presentation will highlight progress and strategic... Keep Reading...
04 November
Trump Admin Takes Equity Stake in US$1.4 Billion Rare Earth Partnership
The Trump administration continues its push to rebuild domestic supply chains for critical technologies through a US$1.4 billion public-private partnership with Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies -a subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)- to expand US production of... Keep Reading...
03 November
Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA
Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of detailed ground gravity, magnetic and radiometric surveys completed across its 100% owned Desert Star Projects, located in California, USA. The integrated datasets have delivered a coherent,... Keep Reading...
03 November
Drill Targets Finalised at Harts Range Heavy Rare Earth and Niobium Project, NT
New Frontier Minerals Limited (LSE/ASX: NFM) is pleased to announce the maiden reverse circulation ("RC") drill program comprising up to 46 holes to test near surface mineralistion at the Harts Range Heavy Rare Earths Project, located 140km north-east of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory,... Keep Reading...
