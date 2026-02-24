Reducing Energy Consumed by Hydraulic Power Systems by up to 80%

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Hydraulic systems power production equipment across a wide range of manufacturing sectors. Their electric motors use a significant portion of the total energy consumed by industry.* Green Hydraulic Power (GHP) was started in the United States to make hydraulic power more energy efficient. This industry disruptor's advanced hydraulic systems use Rockwell Automation AllenBradley® PowerFlex® 755 VFDs to reduce energy consumption by up to 80%.

"In many manufacturing environments, there's a lot of dwell time when there's no action on the production line, so there's no need for flow or pressure," said Soren Rasmussen, managing director, Green Hydraulic Power. "Yet, traditional hydraulic systems run continuously, and at high speeds, so that they're available when needed. That wastes a lot of energy and other resources."

By engineering hydraulic systems to use variable frequency drives (VFDs) to optimize power use, GHP helps its hydraulic power customers improve their operational sustainability. GHP's patented systems also generate less heat, so little to no energy-intensive cooling is required. In some cases, GHP's customers have been able to eliminate cooling towers in their facilities.

Improving workplace safety is another benefit the VFD-powered hydraulic systems deliver. Conventional hydraulic units are extremely loud, which can impact worker safety. On average, GHP's systems lower noise levels by 20 decibels. "When we install this type of equipment, most of the feedback is about the noise reduction," said Rasmussen. "You can actually stand next to our machines and carry on a normal conversation."

Watch the interview. Discover additional sustainability stories by reading the Rockwell Automation 2025 Sustainability Report.
*INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY, 2020.

