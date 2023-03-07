GamingInvesting News

Redbrick Inc. signs an MOU with the Korea Indie Game Society to promote the indie game industry

- Cooperation for the development of the Indie Game industry and training of developers was agreed

- An Indie Game Developer support program 'Indie Challengers' is being co-hosted

- Paying development activity fees and posting advertisements to creative content will be provided for developers' income

- "Redbrick Web 3.0-based marketplace will be of great help to the Indie industry", said Redbrick's CEO YANG YEONGMO

SEOUL, South Korea , March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbrick Inc. (referred to as "Redbrick") (CEO YANG YEONGMO ), a Metaverse Creation Platform, stated that it had signed an MOU with the Korea Indie Game Society (CEO Choi Hoon ) for the purpose of developing the indie game industry, training and supporting Indie Developers.

Redbrick and the Korea Indie Game Society held an agreement ceremony at the principal office of Redbrick in Gangnam, Seoul , attended by Lee Kwangyong, Business Head Officer and Co-Founder of Redbrick, and Hong Youngki, the VP of Korea Indie Game Society, as representatives.

Through this MOU, Redbrick and the Korea Indie Game Society agreed to cooperate for the development of the game market in the future, cooperate to bring market exploration and extension of their business, and cooperate in every way in running business in the game content industry, and so forth.

As part of their cooperation, Redbrick and the Korea Indie Game Society are co-hosting 'Indie Challengers', a program for supporting Indie Game Developers. 10 Indie Developer teams selected for the program will be given KRW 3 million per team as development costs and an opportunity for content advancement. Afterwards, the one which is named the team of excellent content will be given a prize of KRW 1.5 million and an opportunity to exhibit at 'Play Expo' held at KINTEX in Ilsan in May.

In addition, Redbrick is planning to insert advertisements in metaverse content to support indie developers to earn additional income based on the number of plays. Based on this, Redbrick hopes to help indie developers suffering from economic difficulties due to insufficient income to focus on development activities so that they can produce more high-quality content. Furthermore, it is planning to expand the target of support in the future towards indie game developers all over the world as well as those in Korea.

Redbrick CEO YANG YEONGMO said, "Supporting Indie Developers to develop Metaverse Games is also a great help for Redbrick, which aims to build a creator economy ecosystem, by giving a chance of securing quality content", and "we will create a stable profit model for indie developers using services of Redbrick which is preparing to open an NFT marketplace based on ad insertion and web 3.0, which will contribute to the development of the indie game industry."

Hong Youngki, the VP of the Korea Indie Game Society, said, "The dedicated development tools provided by Redbrick is a game production engine with improved development convenience, enabling quick and easy production," and "through this agreement, we are expecting to expand the spectrum of new development environments and profit models in the genre of metaverse for indie game producers and developers in Korea."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redbrick-inc-signs-an-mou-with-the-korea-indie-game-society-to-promote-the-indie-game-industry-301764320.html

SOURCE Redbrick Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

