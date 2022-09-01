Precious MetalsInvesting News

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program in the Minto Mine South Deposit. Red Pine drilling continues to increase the footprint of mineralization within the Minto Mine South Deposit.

Highlights

  • Intersection of 17.49 g/t Au over 5.82 meters, including 50.12 g/t Au over 1.93 meter, in a gap in the current resource of the Minto Mine Deposit in SD-22-377.
  • The intersection is located 30 meters up-plunge of the intersection of 68.71 g/t Au over 4.72 meters in SD-22-373 (see news release of July 14, 2022).
  • Intersection of 21.10 g/t Au over 3.25 meters, including 44.63 g/t Au over 1.25 meter, in the Minto Stockwork surrounding the Minto Vein in SD-22-373.
  • Visible gold observed in SD-22-371 that infills a gap in the current resource of the Minto Mine deposit (assays pending).

Quentin Yarie, President, and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: " The Minto mine drilling results demonstrate that the current Minto Mine Resource is likely of higher grade than currently calculated. Increased drill density of the Minto Mine South Deposit is mitigating the nugget affect we are conscious of. These recent drill results represent an important step forward on our progress expanding the current resources at the Wawa Gold Project. Based on our results the high-grade Minto mineralization could very well become an exciting focal point for Red Pine.

With continued drilling success, we anticipate updating the Minto Mine South resource in the following fiscal year."

High-grade gold in the Minto Mine Deposit

Red Pine continued to infill strategic gaps in the current resource of the Minto Mine Deposit. In SD-22-377, high-grade gold mineralization was intersected in a gap in the Minto resource 30 meters up-plunge of the intersection of 68.71g/t gold over 4.72 meters in SD-22-373 (Table 1; see press release of July 14 th , 2022). In addition, SD-22-373 identified a network of high-grade quartz veins above the Minto Mine Shear Zone. In SD-22-371, located down-plunge of the intersection in SD-22-373, visible gold was observed in the Minto vein, but assays remain pending.

Table 1– Minto Mine Deposit (refer to Figure 1)

Hole From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m)* 		Est. True
Width
(m) 		Visible
Gold 		Gold
(g/t) 		Zone
SD-22-373
145.25 148.50 3.25 Yes 21.10 Minto Stockwork
Including
145.25 146.5 1.25 44.63
147.49 148.50 1.01 Yes 17.68
159.45 164.17 4.72 3.45 Yes 68.71 Minto Mine Shear Zone
(released on July 14 2022)
Including
161.15 162.10 0.95 0.69 Yes 80.80
162.10 163.16 1.06 0.77 Yes 231.5
SD-22-377
171 176.82 5.82 3.93 Yes 17.49 Minto Mine Shear Zone
Including
171.96 172.92 0.96 0.65 Yes 46.48
172.92 173.89 0.97 0.66 Yes 53.72
* In the Minto Stockwork, the intersection is estimated to represent over 40 % true width .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90b4e224-309d-4ade-8eeb-765ce7e5a21c

Additional Pending Results

Red Pine is actively continuing its exploration program. The company is awaiting results from the Surluga North, Surluga South and Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release's technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees' and contractors' safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:
Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Carrie Howes, Director Corporate Communications, (416) 644-7375, chowes@redpineexp.com

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Red Pine ExplorationTSXV:RPXPrecious Metals Investing
RPX:CA
Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program. Red Pine drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Mine Shear Zone. We have confirmed gold mineralization in the extension of the Jubilee Shear south of the Parkhill Fault adding over 2.5kms in strike length of known continuous gold mineralization to the Wawa Gold Corridor.

"We know that the historic high grade mines; Minto, Parkhill and Darwin Grace; have produced spectacular gold intersections throughout their operational history and it is understandable that we are now intersecting similar high-grade as we work to expand our resources into these areas. Red Pine is making excellent progress as we expand the footprint of our current resource," - Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shallow High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Extension of the Sadowski Zone: 52.12 g/t Gold over 2.29 metres

Shallow High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Extension of the Sadowski Zone: 52.12 g/t Gold over 2.29 metres

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program. The exploration results continue to support the expansion of current resources and the potential for additional centres of mineralization within the Wawa Gold Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new and significant results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program (Figure 1).

  • Surluga South (Figures 1 and 2) – SD-21-312A confirms additional gold (Au) mineralization at depth with 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m between 640.69 and 652.07 m, including three high grade intersections of 57.99 g/t Au, 15.92 g/t Au and 9.33 g/t Au. Refer to Table 1.
  • Surluga North (Figures 1 and 3)– SD-22-321 expands gold mineralization beneath the current resource at the northern extension of the Surluga deposit with 8.46 g/t Au over 6.42 m between 219.79 and 226.21 m.  SD-22-326 intersected 11.19 g/t Au over 2.61 m. Refer to Table 2.

The exploration results continue to support the expansion of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project along strike, dip and plunge.  Zones can achieve a notable grade and thickness of high-grade gold mineralization existing outside of the defined resources of the Surluga deposit. The current 2022 Phase 1 program has been advancing at an efficient pace with 14,864 m of drilling achieved year-to-date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Drilling Update: High-Grade Intersect in the Southern Extension of the Surluga Deposit of 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m and Multiple High-Grade Intersects in the North

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new and significant results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program (Figure 1).

  • Surluga South (Figures 1 and 2) – SD-21-312A confirms additional gold (Au) mineralization at depth with 8 g/t Au over 11.38 m between 640.69 and 652.07 m, including three high grade intersections of 57.99 g/t Au, 15.92 g/t Au and 9.33 g/t Au. Refer to Table 1.
  • Surluga North (Figures 1 and 3)– SD-22-321 expands gold mineralization beneath the current resource at the northern extension of the Surluga deposit with 8.46 g/t Au over 6.42 m between 219.79 and 226.21 m.  SD-22-326 intersected 11.19 g/t Au over 2.61 m. Refer to Table 2.

The exploration results continue to support the expansion of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project along strike, dip and plunge.  Zones can achieve a notable grade and thickness of high-grade gold mineralization existing outside of the defined resources of the Surluga deposit. The current 2022 Phase 1 program has been advancing at an efficient pace with 14,864 m of drilling achieved year-to-date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia

Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.

The Porvenir Tin Company's main asset is the Porvenir tin-zinc-silver-lead polymetallic mineral Project (the "Property"), or ATE (Temporary Special Authorization), located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia (see Figure 1 for location). The Property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by Japanese mining company, Dowa Metals and Mining Company ("Dowa") in 2005 (see Figure 2 for Property map and drill locations). In total, Dowa completed 88 diamond drill holes in approximately 25,000 metres ("m") based on the data acquired by the Company from an independent source.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alexco Announces Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting and Provides Transaction Update

Alexco Announces Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting and Provides Transaction Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Securityholders (as defined below) approved the previously announced acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 "), a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE: HL ) (" Hecla ") by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") at a special meeting of Securityholders held earlier today (the " Meeting ").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 92.04% of the votes cast by Alexco's shareholders (the " Alexco Shareholders ") present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; (ii) 92.92% of the votes cast by Alexco Shareholders, optionholders, restricted share unit holders and deferred share unit holders of Alexco (collectively, " Securityholders "), voting as a single class, present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (iii) 91.50% of votes cast by Alexco Shareholders other than votes attached to Alexco shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Reports Accelerating Progress on Phase 2 Expansion

Steppe Gold Reports Accelerating Progress on Phase 2 Expansion

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to report two major milestones on its Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Gold Assays Returned from Prospect Sampling at Gold Star Project, New South Wales

High Grade Gold Assays Returned from Prospect Sampling at Gold Star Project, New South Wales

RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer

RooGold ispleased to report that it has received high-grade gold assays from the first pass prospect sampling at its 100% held Gold Star project (EL 9215) located within the New England Orogenic Terrain in New South Wales, Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATES FROM THE BALLARAT WEST GOLD PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

OUTBACK PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATES FROM THE BALLARAT WEST GOLD PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities from its Ballarat West gold project located in central Victoria, Australia .

"We are pleased to report on our exploration progress so far at our highly-prospective Ballarat West gold project," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO. "The current focus at Ballarat West is primarily on drill target generation. Remarkably, we are the first company to seriously explore this significant land package which is in the heart of a district that has produced over 17 million ounces of gold 1-5 and counting. While this important effort is slow in terms of news flow, we are approaching it methodically and are very encouraged with our preliminary results and observations and look forward to defining new drill targets."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment on Cerro Las Minitas with After-Tax Net Present Value at a 5% Discounted Rate of US$349M, Internal Rate of Return of 17.9% and a 60 Month Payback

Southern Silver Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment on Cerro Las Minitas with After-Tax Net Present Value at a 5% Discounted Rate of US$349M, Internal Rate of Return of 17.9% and a 60 Month Payback

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports results from its Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA") on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project ("CLM"). 

PEA Highlights (all figures in $US unless otherwise noted):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×