Precious MetalsInvesting News

Red Pine Extends Gold Mineralization Within and Below the Jubilee Shear - Drills 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres

Red Pine Extends Gold Mineralization Within and Below the Jubilee Shear - Drills 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drilling results from its continuing exploration program. The new results indicate that high-grade vein networks, comparable to the Surluga North Vein Network intersected in SD-22-396 (5.13 gt gold over 37.47 m), are present in the footwall of the Surluga; an area that was historically untested and wide open for resource expansion. (Figures 1 & 2)

Highlights

  • 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres in SD-22-414 including:
    • infilling a large zone classified as barren in the 2019 Surluga Deposit
      • 5.46 g/t gold over 10.51 metres including 11.48 g/t gold over 3.27 metres
    • Extension/continuation of a series of f high-grade quartz veins below the Jubilee Shear footwall (Figure 2)
      • 70.9 g/t gold over 1.14 metres
  • Drill holes from 2022 in the footwall of the Jubilee Shear indicated the occurrence of high-grade quartz veins with the potential to increase the existing resource. These are part of the newly identified intrusive related gold system (IRGS).
    • 2.06 g/t gold over 11.45 metres, including 13.00 g/t Au over 1.00 metres in SD-22-417 130 metres north of the intersection in SD-22-414 (see press release of February 16 th , 2023)
  • Visible gold observed in a quartz vein of the same vein network in SD-22-418, 165 metres north of SD-22-414 and 75 metres from SD-22-417 (assays pending)
  • In addition, there have been multiple mineralized intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear (Minto B is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear) such as:
    • 1.16 g/t gold over 7.12 metres including 5.72 g/t over 0.82 metres in SD-22-407

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented:

"With the intersection of high-grade gold outside the existing resource of the Surluga Deposit within the footwall and hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear (host of the Surluga Deposit), we continue to demonstrate potential upside to the Wawa Gold Project. The historic drilling programs focussed on the Surluga Deposit constrained by the Jubilee Shear and did not routinely extend much beyond those boundaries. Other existing gaps in our high-grade resource will be infilled as part of this years planned resource expansion. We will continue to test the mineralized systems in both the hanging wall and footwall of the Jubilee Shear. All these results continue to add to the potential for a shallow high grade open pit model."

Table 1– Highlights from drilling in the Wawa Gold Corridor (Figure 1)

Hole From (m) To Length (m)* Visible Gold Gold (g/t) Zone
(m)
SD-22-407























42.7 49.82 7.12 1.16 Jubilee Hanging Wall











Including
42.7 43.62 0.92 3.57
49 49.82 0.82 5.72
71.59 72.95 1.36 0.50
79.68 81.18 1.50 2.83
93.86 95.42 1.56 1.02
198.63 200.57 1.94 0.99 Minto B Shear

230.55 231.91 1.36 0.54
291 295.02 4.02 2.43 Jubilee Shear

325.29 328.88 3.59 0.93
342.43 343.68 1.25 0.51 Jubilee Shear
SD-22-414











123.49 124.69 1.20 0.56 Jubilee Hanging Wall
176.15 186.05 9.90 0.56 Minto B Shear

211.47 215.49 4.02 0.41
311.33 338.68 27.35 VG 5.07 Jubilee Shear + Footwall Vein Network (IRGS)





Including
318.57 321.84 3.27 VG 11.48
337.54 338.68 1.14 70.90

Assay results presented over core length. True width for the intersections varies between 55 to 90% depending of the intersected geological structure.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release's technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees' and contractors' safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:
Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Carrie Howes, Director Corporate Communications, (416) 644-7375,

chowes@redpineexp.com

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but may not be limited to:" the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project". Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's annual information form, financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2022, and the interim financial reports and related MD&A for the period ended October 31, 2022, filed with the securities' regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Location of the Minto B / Jubilee Triangle and the current drill hole collar locations from the Surluga Area

Figure 1 Location of the Minto B / Jubilee Triangle and the current drill hole collar locations from the Surluga Area

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b4b246d-acdc-4926-95df-98760e0c3e85

Cross Section of hole SD-22-414 with the Minto B ./Jubilee shears zones and the Gold found in the Hanging wall and Footwall of the Surluga Deposit

Figure 2a - Cross Section of hole SD-22-414 with the Minto B ./Jubilee shears zones and the Gold found in the Hanging wall and Footwall of the Surluga Deposit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12b25329-92f5-4343-857f-ce285ce11ca0


3D Capture of SD-22-414 with the Minto B ./Jubilee shears

Figure 3b – 3D Capture of SD-22-414 with the Minto B ./Jubilee shears

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f362594-c851-41fe-9ff6-3ceca52721a8


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Red Pine ExplorationTSXV:RPXPrecious Metals Investing
RPX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that Eric Josipovic, MBA, CPA, CA has been appointed as Red Pine's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Josipovic has 25 years of experience in the mining sector, beginning at KPMG, serving mining clients in the firm's audit practice. In 2001, Mr. Josipovic joined an international base metals mining company, where he held progressive roles in the areas of public reporting, budgeting and forecasting. Since 2009, Mr. Josipovic has consecutively held the position of Controller at two producing gold mining companies: gaining experience in treasury, due diligence and tax. Mr. Josipovic also currently serves on the Board of Directors of a local community health centre as chair of the governance committee and treasurer. Mr. Josipovic holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and a CPA, CA designation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drill results from its continuing exploration program. The results demonstrate the pervasiveness of gold mineralization over broad areas surrounding the Surluga resource, including significant intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone.

  • Significant intersections in the Minto B/Jubilee Triangle (Figure 1) confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the area where the two structures Minto B and Jubilee shear are converging.
    • 0.83 g/t gold over 72.06m in SD-22-404 (Figure 2)
      • Includes 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m in the Minto B Shear Zone
    • 0.66 g/t gold over 128.85 m in SD-22-417 (Figure 3)
      • Includes 3.28 g/t gold over 8.44m in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Several shallow mineralized intersections in the Minto C Shear System located east of the Minto B Shear Zone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program. Hole SD-22-396 intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project. All reported drill widths are core length unless otherwise stated.

  • High-grade mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network extended laterally to the north by 115 m
    • Gold mineralization is associated with a network of multidirectional quartz-tourmaline veins
    • The vein network is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and was intersected at 165 m vertical depth
    • Contains 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 m in SD-22-396 (see table 1)
    • Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network includes that have previously been released includes:
      • 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 m in SD-22-321 (see news release of March 30, 2022) located approximately 200 m SW of SD-22-396
      • 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 m in SD-22-326 (see news release of April 19, 2022) located approximately 200 WSW of SD-22-396
    • Possibility that Surluga North Vein Network is related to a comparable quartz-tourmaline vein network intersected 610 m north in 2016 in SD-16-43.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: "These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project (Figure 2). The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving the Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 m north in SD-16-43."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program. Hole SD-22-396 intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project. All reported drill widths are core length unless otherwise stated.

  • High-grade mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network extended laterally to the north by 115 m
    • Gold mineralization is associated with a network of multidirectional quartz-tourmaline veins
    • The vein network is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and was intersected at 165 m vertical depth
    • Contains 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 m in SD-22-396 (see table 1)
    • Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network includes that have previously been released includes:
      • 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 m in SD-22-321 (see news release of March 30, 2022) located approximately 200 m SW of SD-22-396
      • 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 m in SD-22-326 (see news release of April 19, 2022) located approximately 200 WSW of SD-22-396
    • Possibility that Surluga North Vein Network is related to a comparable quartz-tourmaline vein network intersected 610 m north in 2016 in SD-16-43.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: "These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project. The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving the Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 m north in SD-16-43."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Exploration Provides Summary of Results of the On Going Exploration at Surluga - A Path to a Revised Resource

Red Pine Exploration Provides Summary of Results of the On Going Exploration at Surluga - A Path to a Revised Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to update our shareholders on results of the ongoing exploration since the consolidation of 100% ownership of the Wawa Gold Project.

The 2021-2022 surface exploration drilling program confirmed the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project. Exploration drilling outside of the current Mineral Resources has successfully expanded high-grade gold mineralization and demonstrated the potential for continued expansion of the Mineral Resource.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2022 diamond drilling program on the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets, as well as rotary air blast (RAB) drilling results from previously undrilled targets along the Ryan's Trend, a 6.5km long north-northwest striking zone of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils (Figure 1). The Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets are located approximately 2km west of the Company's flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11km south of the Company's VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 gt Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 gt Au ( 1) and the VG deposit hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 gt Au (2) . These assays represent additional positive results from the Company's $6 million 2022 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - FVL

IIROC Trade Resumption - FVL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Freegold Ventures Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces A Private Placement Offering of Common Shares to Raise up to $2.5 Million

JZR Gold Announces A Private Placement Offering of Common Shares to Raise up to $2.5 Million

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 22, 2023 - JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 4,166,666 common shares (each, a " Share ") at a price of $0.60 per Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 30, 2023 and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE GOLDEN SUMMIT PROJECT

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE GOLDEN SUMMIT PROJECT

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF)  is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska . The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit project.

From 2020 to 2022, over 83,000 metres of drilling were completed in 131 holes in the Dolphin Cleary Area of the Golden Summit project. The Updated MRE has incorporated 128 holes of the drilling completed, which has resulted in a significant increase in both the overall resource grade and tonnage at Golden Summit. Assays for two drill holes were not complete at the resource cut-off date ( February 6, 2023 ) and have therefore not been incorporated in the Updated MRE.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Calum Morrison to the Board of Directors as an independent director

Calum Morrison is a mining finance professional with nearly two decades of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and capital markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to pursue a dual primary listing of its common shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), the premier listing venue for Asia-based companies, anticipated to occur later in 2023.

The Company believes that a listing of its common shares on the HKEx will assist with historical liquidity and valuation issues and will also serve as a better venue for trading for its Asian based shareholders, as Hong Kong and Mongolia are in the same time zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

Renforth Resources Exhibiting at PDAC Booth #2136

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Related News

Base Metals Investing

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HASHIM AHMED AS CFO

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 28.3 Meters Grading 5.7% Zinc, 2.4% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 1.4 g/t Gold and 67.6 g/t Silver in Deepest Intercept to Date at La Romanera Deposit

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry at Cortadera

Lithium Investing

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

×