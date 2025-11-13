RecycLiCo to Engage Global Investors and Industry Leaders at Benchmark Week 2025

RecycLiCo to Engage Global Investors and Industry Leaders at Benchmark Week 2025

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF |FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, today announced that Interim Chief Executive Officer Richard Sadowsky and Board Director Kurt Lageschulte will attend Benchmark Week 2025, taking place November 18–20 in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Benchmark Week is the battery supply chain's most influential global conference. The conference is a curated gathering of industry decision-makers, investors, and policymakers spanning the entire value chain, from mine to grid. This year's event features participation from MP Materials, LG Energy Solution, Rivian, KIA, and the U.S. Department of Energy, among others, creating an exclusive environment for high-value networking, strategic collaboration, and deal flow.

"Benchmark Week provides a direct line to the partners and investors driving the next phase of the global energy transition," said Richard Sadowsky, Interim CEO, RecycLiCo. "Our presence positions RecycLiCo at the center of conversations around circular supply chains and responsible critical mineral sourcing, two areas where our technology delivers real competitive advantage."

RecycLiCo's participation is strategically focused on advancing initiatives that include:

  • Expanding its network of strategic partners across the critical-minerals and metals sectors;
  • Positioning its feedstock-agnostic technology as a scalable solution to regional supply shortages and sustainability mandates; and
  • Engaging directly with global investors and policymakers focused on decarbonization, resource independence, and circular-economy initiatives.

RecycLiCo's patented, closed-loop minerals and metals refining process recovers lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper and other critical minerals from a variety of feedstocks, including mined ore, end-of-life batteries and production scrap, transforming them into high-purity materials useable in commercial, industrial and military products. The Company's feedstock-agnostic approach supports scalability across multiple market segments, from miners to recyclers and OEMs, enabling flexibility and diversification that position the Company for next-stage commercialization and partnerships.

For more information on RecycLiCo's participation or to schedule a meeting during Benchmark Week, please contact InvestorServices@recyclico.com .

About RecycLiCo
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


