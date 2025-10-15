RecycLiCo Announces Interim CEO's Open Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Strategic Milestones & Path Forward

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, today published an open letter from its Interim CEO, outlining recent operational achievements, future milestones, and the Company's growing role in reshaping and securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals and metals across North America.

The letter details progress in implementing new corporate policies, expands on technical and infrastructure developments, and provides an update on RecycLiCo's financial positioning. The communication reinforces the Company's commitment to transparency, innovation, and value creation for shareholders.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to read the full letter on RecycLiCo's website at https://recyclico.com/investors/ .

About RecycLiCo
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Innovative Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Upcycling Technology

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Maryam Rasouli as Principal Engineer, specializing in hydrometallurgy. Dr. Rasouli... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the registration of the European Unitary Patent (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its pioneering... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture... Keep Reading...
RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued patent No. 478749 for RecycLiCo's "Processing of... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 14 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Market Dives After Week-Long Rally as China/US Tensions Reignite

This week, the technology sector remained the dominant force shaping overall market trends in the US, despite the ongoing complexity of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The partial US government shutdown continued to delay key economic reports, creating a data vacuum that heightened... Keep Reading...
Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement dated October 8, 2025 with an experienced Engineer, Procure and Construct... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 9 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...

