Recorded Future Launches Autonomous Threat Operations, Enabling AI-Powered Continuous Defense

Revolutionary capability reduces manual bottlenecks, demonstrating how organizations operationalize threat intelligence across security ecosystems

- Recorded Future, the world's leader in threat intelligence, today launched Autonomous Threat Operations at the Predict 2025 conference a breakthrough cyber operations product that transforms how organizations defend against advanced threats.

Building on Recorded Future's industry-leading platform serving thousands of organizations worldwide, Autonomous Threat Operations represents an exponential shift in the market – transforming threat intelligence from isolated insights into automated, continuous defensive actions across the entire security ecosystem.

"Security teams are trapped by manual limitations, struggling with operationalizing threat intelligence to counter attacks that are happening at machine speed," said Colin Mahony , CEO of Recorded Future. "Autonomous Threat Operations helps remove these limitations through AI-powered continuous hunting and automatic correlation within our Intelligence Graph®. This isn't incremental improvement – this is transformational."

Revolutionary Capabilities

AI-Powered Autonomous Threat Hunting – The industry's first truly autonomous hunting capability operates continuously 24/7, eliminating the 8-12 hour weekly manual bottleneck that limits security teams to sporadic threat detection, and exponentially increasing the number of threat hunts that can be run.

Multi-Source Correlation – Automatically correlates third-party feeds (ISACs, Government feeds, etc.) within Recorded Future's Intelligence Graph®, maintaining source attribution while enabling automated actions instead of hours of manual correlation per incident.

Comprehensive Intelligence Operations Vision

Comprehensive Intelligence Operations requires complete coverage across three key pillars: Cyber Operations, Digital Risk Protection, and Third-party Risk Management. Autonomous Threat Operations initially focuses on Cyber Operations transformation, with new capabilities launching across the other pillars over the next quarters.

Availability

Autonomous Threat Operations is available in Early Access to Recorded Future customers. To learn more visit here or contact your Sales Representative.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company, serving over 1,900 businesses and government organizations across 80 countries. The Recorded Future platform provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets through the Intelligence Graph® containing 200+ billion nodes of specialized threat data. By combining precise, AI-driven analytics with breakthrough autonomous capabilities, Recorded Future enables organizations to transform from manual threat intelligence limitations to Intelligence Operations that automatically operationalize threats across entire security ecosystems.

Recorded Future was acquired by Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in 2024. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Recorded Future continues to lead the evolution from traditional threat intelligence to automated risk mitigation. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recorded-future-launches-autonomous-threat-operations-enabling-ai-powered-continuous-defense-302578032.html

SOURCE Recorded Future

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

