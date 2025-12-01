Record Black Friday Lifts Klarna to 45% November Growth

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announces record Black Friday sales growth in the US, with volume (GMV) up 45% year-over-year for November 1 through Black Friday 28 November.
Growth has been seen across all categories, with footwear, technology, beauty and home goods performing particularly strongly as Americans made the most of Black Friday discounts.
Consumer Trends*
Footwear: Birkenstock made a dramatic leap from last year's bottom rankings to claim the #1 spot for adult shoe brands, while Timberland captured second place.
Technology: Apple AirPods 4 dominated as 2025's top tech product. In gaming, Sony's new PS5 Slim and Pro models led the category, followed by Nintendo Switch 2. iPads made a comeback, returning to the top 10 after previous absence.
Beauty: The luxury fragrance Baccarat Rouge 540 climbed to the #1 position, while Sabrina Carpenter's Sweet Tooth perfume became the only celebrity fragrance to break into the Top 10.
Home goods : The brand Ninja dominated home goods, while mattresses bounced from 6th place in 2024 to second in 2025
* Trends based on Klarna US online and app clicks between 28-30 Nov 2025 and 29 Nov - 1 Dec 2024 ("Black Friday Weekend")
