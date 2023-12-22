Recommissioning Starts as Porgera Prepares to Resume Operations in Q1 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Exploration Update; Drilling Planned In Q1 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Recommissioning Starts as Porgera Prepares to Resume Operations in Q1 2024

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Following the formal completion of the Porgera Project Commencement Agreement today, work has started on the recommissioning of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, which has been in care and maintenance since April 2020. This work is expected to be completed over the next few weeks, paving the way for mining and processing to restart in the first quarter of 2024.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow, who was closely involved in the negotiations that eventually delivered the restart agreement, said the mine's new ownership structure was in line with the company's host country partnership business model.

Operated by Barrick through Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL), a joint venture with Zijin Mining, Porgera joins the company's sector-leading gold asset portfolio with the potential for a Tier One 1 production profile.

Enquiries
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Endnote:

  1. A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,300/oz reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with all-in sustaining costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "set", "expect", "follows", "potential", "secure", "steer", "will", "create", "project", "look forward" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the expectation of resumption of operations at the Porgera mine and the restart of processing by the first quarter of 2024; the potential for Porgera to achieve Tier One production status in Barrick's gold mine portfolio; forecasted production from the Porgera mine and the sharing of projected economic benefits from Porgera with PNG stakeholders under the new equity ownership structure; the success of Barrick's host-country partnership model in Papua New Guinea; Barrick's future plans, growth potential, financial strength, investments and overall strategy; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance, shareholder returns, life of mine and other outlook or guidance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; the conditions for the reopening of the mine and the timeline to recommence operations; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law in Papua New Guinea; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Papua New Guinea or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; and risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
frank holmes, gold bars

Frank Holmes: Gold Facing Pent-up Demand, Can Easily Hit New Highs

The gold price looks set to end 2023 on a high note, but what will the new year bring?

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer at US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), thinks new all-time highs are easily in reach in 2024. He sees falling rates and strong demand as important catalysts for the yellow metal.

"The fact that some (interest rates) hit 40 year highs put a dent in gold, but if you went back ... and you did the perfect inverse relationship of rates rising (and) gold falling, it suggests gold would have fallen to US$1,500 or US$1,400 — it didn't," he explained to the Investing News Network. "It actually held itself so well that now rates are starting to fall, gold can easily go to US$3,000, US$4,000. I think it's a suppressed, oppressed market that's extremely attractive."

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold

White Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources Logo

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

Independent corporate advisory and equity capital markets firm Rawson Lewis has given Australian gold explorer and project developer Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) a ‘buy’ recommendation, with a net present valuation of AU$0.033 per share at AU$3,080 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Mountains surrounding El Cobre Mine

Investing in Cuba's Mining Industry

Now counted among the top 10 global producers of cobalt and a significant producer of nickel, Cuba also has a history of gold and copper mining dating back to the Spanish colonization.

Despite its history and rich mineral resource, Cuba's investment potential has largely flown under the radar, primarily due to geopolitical concerns and economic sanctions that have long beset this country. But recent efforts by the country’s government to attract foreign investments, particularly to its mining sector, have created an emerging and promising investment opportunity.

By cultivating a deeper understanding of Cuba's resource sector — including its history — investors will be better equipped to identify opportunities for strategic investments.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Siren Welcomes New Direction from NZ Government

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to update shareholders on policy changes announced by the new coalition government in New Zealand.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Bulk Sampling and Test Pit Program Completed at the Lake Hope HPA Project, WA

A significant bulk sampling and test pits program has recently been completed at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. The program is a critical component of the Pre-Feasibility Study on Lake Hope, which is currently underway following a positive Scoping Study on the project that indicated the project may be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by a significant margin (ASX Release 9th November 2023).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Iron Investing

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2024

Copper Investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

×