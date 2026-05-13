Realbotix to Release its Q2-2026 Financial Results on May 29, 2026

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, is pleased to share that it will release its interim financial results for the three and six months ended March 31st, 2026 ("Q2-2026") on May 29, 2026.
An investor webinar hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel on Zoom has been scheduled to discuss the Company's Q2-2026 financial results starting at 3:00 am ET on May 29, 2026.
Date: May 29, 2026.
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0vXYqHikRHW0O2l2g7iaEg
To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a U.S.-based technology leader specializing in the development of lifelike humanoid robots and embedded AI systems. By blending patented robotics with sophisticated social AI, the company creates "human-centric" solutions designed to bridge the gap between technology and emotional engagement.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513969733/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490