Realbotix Reports Financial Results for Q2-2026

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments, reports its interim financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q2-2026"). All dollar figures are reported in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise stated.
Q2-2026 Financial and Operating Highlights
- For the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company generated revenue of $225,000 and $578,000, respectively, compared to $727,000 and $1,543,000 for the corresponding periods in the prior fiscal year. The decline in revenue is attributable to a deliberate capital allocation and corporate strategy:
- The elimination of crypto-staking operations and revenues alongside the wind-down of ancillary crypto operations.
- The allocation of resources to the AI-integrated humanoid robotics division.
- The streamlining and repositioning of legacy product offerings to optimize margins.
- Gross margins for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, were -1.7% and 19.0%, respectively. This compares to the prior year three and six months of 48.6% and 45.9%. Negative gross margins in the quarter are related to a one-time accounting adjustment of overhead expenses in cost of sales also not present in the prior year's figures.
- Operating expenses for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, were $1,746,000 and $3,423,000, respectively. This compares to the prior year three and six months of $1,318,000 and $3,267,000, respectively. The increase is from the Company scaling its hiring to focus on humanoid robotics and AI product lines and division.
- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, was $442,375 and $(849,000), respectively. This is related to the prior year three and six months of $(4,858,000) and $(3,940,000). This is driven by a one-time gain from debt repayment, one-time gain on sale of intangible assets (the Tokens.com domain), and no further revaluation impacts on crypto assets, offsetting gross margin performance and the increase in operating expenses.
"We are excited about the momentum we're building at Realbotix including an uptick in interest from the healthcare and education verticals," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Year-to-date, we've made significant progress in strengthening our team with exceptional new talent hired to meet institutional and enterprise demand for our patented human interface layer of robotics. While we are still focused on non-revenue demo opportunities, we are starting to see the pivot of receiving orders for real-world deployments, marking a pivotal inflection point for the company. While our reported revenues this period do not capture this progress due to our policy of recognizing revenue upon delivery, we are positioning ourselves to meet the growing demand for our products at scale."
The Company has entered into a previously announced transaction to list Realbotix LLC ("RealLLC" or the "Subsidiary"), a wholly owned subsidiary, on the Nasdaq Capital Market via a reverse takeover transaction with Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) ("ONCO"). Completion of this transaction is expected to close before October 31, 2026. A complete financial reporting package, including the Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, is available on SEDAR+ website ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Client Delivery Update
As follow up to the Company's communication dated April 01, 2026; Realbotix has made and will continue to make product deliveries in the coming months – including a completed delivery to a large telecommunications client, which occurred in April. Management is on track to meet its timeline and further deliveries are expected. In accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy, the revenues related to these deliveries have not been recognized in the condensed interim statement of operations for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026.
Robotics and AI Update
Management believes Realbotix's strategic advantage lies in the human interface layer of robotics and AI – supported by proprietary technology, patents, and years of specialized development in realistic human interaction systems. Realbotix humanoids excel in roles requiring empathy, natural movement, conversation, and emotional intelligence – areas where form factor (human-like appearance and gestures) enhances user acceptance. The Company believes these capabilities are increasingly important in industries where trust, communication, and human engagement drive adoption and can support more natural communication and observational data collection in healthcare and assistive care settings.
Today, the humanoid robotics market remains nascent with a reported 13,000 robots sold worldwide in 2025 1 , with one company controlling approximately 40% of that market in lower cost novelty style robots. Realbotix differentiates from its peers through emphasis on emotionally intelligent, human-like interaction for social/commercial use cases, with deployments for workforce/visitor engagement.
To build its market, Realbotix focuses on real-world demonstrations in its targeted areas. This is starting to translate into commercial real-world deployments. The Company has expanded its robotics AI and engineering team from 8 employees in the same period last year to 20 full-time equivalents currently, reflecting growing customer demand and deployment activity across enterprise and consumer markets.
Concurrently, management is advancing its capital markets strategy to execute the planned NASDAQ listing of the Realbotix LLC business via the ONCO transaction. Management believes the proposed Nasdaq listing would provide enhanced access to institutional investors, improve liquidity and capital markets visibility, and better align the Company with global AI and robotics comparables as it advances from early-stage demonstrations toward broader commercial deployment.
An investor webinar hosted by Company management on Zoom has been scheduled to discuss the Company's Q2-2026 financial results starting at 3:00 pm ET on May 29, 2026.
Call Information
Date: May 29, 2026.
Time: 3:00 pm ET
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0vXYqHikRHW0O2l2g7iaEg
To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen-only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, agentic vision and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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1 As noted in Forbes: World's Biggest Humanoid Robot Maker Says Tipping Point Is Near https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2026/05/19/worlds-biggest-humanoid-robot-maker-the-tipping-point-is-near/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529980485/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490