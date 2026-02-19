Realbotix Appoints Industry Leading Robotics Veteran, Eric Olsen, as Chief Operating Officer

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, announces the appointment of Eric Olsen as the Chief Operating Officer of Realbotix LLC, the Company's U.S. operating subsidiary based in Nevada. In conjunction with this appointment, Matt McMullen will assume the role of Chief Creative Officer.
Eric brings deep operational and commercialization experience across robotics, industrial automation, and large-scale organizations. He most recently served as Director of Customer Success at Agility Robotics, leading deployment of humanoid robots into live industrial and commercial environments with global enterprise customers and helped scale systems to support company growth.
At Realbotix, Eric will lead U.S. operations with a focus on operational execution, manufacturing readiness, customer deployment, and commercial scale-up as the Company expands demand for its humanoid robotics and AI platforms.
"Eric brings a rare combination of operational discipline, robotics commercialization experience, and leadership in high-stakes environments," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "His experience scaling real-world robotics and deployments will be instrumental as we grow Realbotix's U.S. operations and advance toward broader market adoption."
Prior to Agility Robotics, Olsen held leadership roles at Toyota Tsusho America, supporting industrial automation. Eric also served in the United States Navy, retiring as a Command Master Chief, where he led complex joint operations involving autonomous and semi-autonomous systems, remote assets, and advanced technologies in tactical and strategic commands.
Olsen's leadership approach emphasizes respect for people and continuous improvement, customer experience, safety-first deployments, lean operations, and enterprise strategy execution, aligning closely with Realbotix's mission to deliver human-centric robotic solutions that scale responsibly and reliably.
The appointment further strengthens Realbotix's executive leadership team as the Company continues to advance its AI-powered humanoid robotics platform and expand its presence across U.S. and global markets.
Realbotix Corp. has issued Eric 300,000 options at C$0.33 to purchase common shares of Realbotix. The options vest monthly over a three year period starting the first month after the grant date. The options expire five years following the date of grant.
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Forward-Looking Statements
