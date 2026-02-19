Realbotix Appoints Industry Leading Robotics Veteran, Eric Olsen, as Chief Operating Officer

Realbotix Appoints Industry Leading Robotics Veteran, Eric Olsen, as Chief Operating Officer

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, announces the appointment of Eric Olsen as the Chief Operating Officer of Realbotix LLC, the Company's U.S. operating subsidiary based in Nevada. In conjunction with this appointment, Matt McMullen will assume the role of Chief Creative Officer.

Eric brings deep operational and commercialization experience across robotics, industrial automation, and large-scale organizations. He most recently served as Director of Customer Success at Agility Robotics, leading deployment of humanoid robots into live industrial and commercial environments with global enterprise customers and helped scale systems to support company growth.

At Realbotix, Eric will lead U.S. operations with a focus on operational execution, manufacturing readiness, customer deployment, and commercial scale-up as the Company expands demand for its humanoid robotics and AI platforms.

"Eric brings a rare combination of operational discipline, robotics commercialization experience, and leadership in high-stakes environments," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "His experience scaling real-world robotics and deployments will be instrumental as we grow Realbotix's U.S. operations and advance toward broader market adoption."

Prior to Agility Robotics, Olsen held leadership roles at Toyota Tsusho America, supporting industrial automation. Eric also served in the United States Navy, retiring as a Command Master Chief, where he led complex joint operations involving autonomous and semi-autonomous systems, remote assets, and advanced technologies in tactical and strategic commands.

Olsen's leadership approach emphasizes respect for people and continuous improvement, customer experience, safety-first deployments, lean operations, and enterprise strategy execution, aligning closely with Realbotix's mission to deliver human-centric robotic solutions that scale responsibly and reliably.

The appointment further strengthens Realbotix's executive leadership team as the Company continues to advance its AI-powered humanoid robotics platform and expand its presence across U.S. and global markets.

Realbotix Corp. has issued Eric 300,000 options at C$0.33 to purchase common shares of Realbotix. The options vest monthly over a three year period starting the first month after the grant date. The options expire five years following the date of grant.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

tokens-comneo-coinemerging-tech-investing
COIN:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Tokens.com

Tokens.com

Proof-of-Stake Technology and Entry to the Growing DeFi Space

Proof-of-Stake Technology and Entry to the Growing DeFi Space Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Colorful financial chart with trends, showing candles and moving averages on a dark background.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Tumble on Intel's Guidance Gap

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Related News

gold investing

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

gold investing

Selta Project - Exploration Update

gold investing

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

precious metals investing

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

precious metals investing

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

precious metals investing

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador