REA Investor Day

REA Group Ltd (ASX:REA,OTC:RPGRF) advises that it will host an Investor Day on Friday 23 October 2026, in Sydney. Presentations will begin at 9.30am AEDT and conclude by 1.00pm AEDT.
CEO Cameron McIntyre and the leadership team will talk to REA's strategic priorities and provide an update on the Group's key growth drivers.
Presentation materials will be available in the Investor Centre on REA's website at https://rea-group.com/investor-centre/ shortly prior to the start of the event. Due to limited capacity, this will be an invitation only in-person event, with a replay also available in the Investor Centre section of REA's website shortly after the event's conclusion.
About REA Group Ltd ( www.rea-group.com ): REA Group Ltd ACN 068 349 066 (ASX:REA,OTC:RPGRF) ("REA Group") is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. REA Group operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au as well as the leading website dedicated to share property, Flatmates.com.au and property research website, property.com.au. REA Group owns Mortgage Choice Pty Ltd an Australian mortgage broking franchise group, PropTrack Pty Ltd a leading provider of property data services, Campaign Agent Pty Ltd Australia's leading provider in vendor paid advertising finance solutions for the Australian real estate market and Realtair Pty Ltd a digital platform providing end-to-end technology solutions for the real estate transaction process. REA Group also holds a controlling interest in Simplicity Loans & Advisory, a boutique brokerage with a team of finance specialists focused on commercial lending. In Australia, REA Group holds strategic investments in Simpology Pty Ltd, a leading provider of mortgage application and e-lodgement solutions for the broking and lending industries, Arealytics, a provider of commercial real estate information and technology in Australia and Athena Home Loans, a leading digital non-bank lender and one of Australia's fastest growing fintechs. Internationally, REA Group holds a controlling interest in Planitar Inc., the maker of iGUIDE, a leading 3D tour and interactive floor plan technology headquartered in Canada. REA Group also holds a 20% shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013738479/en/
For further information, please contact:
REA Group Ltd Investors:
Alice Bennett
Executive Manager Investor Relations
P: +61 409 037 726
E: ir@rea-group.com
REA Group Ltd Media:
Angus Urquhart
General Manager Corporate Affairs
M: + 61 437 518 713
E: angus.urquhart@rea-group.com