RC Drilling Delivers High-Grade Gold Intersection at Guyer

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
May 05, 2025
Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to report the latest RC drill results from the Guyer Prospect, which is subject to a Farm-in Agreement with Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR). Guyer is within the Company’s flagship 14 Mile Well Gold Project, located between Leonora and Laverton.
Highlights
- Final assay results have now been received for the remaining 15 holes of the maiden 31 RC drillhole campaign completed on two 1,500m spaced drill sections that evaluated the broad 3,500m long bedrock gold anomaly at Guyer.
- The 15 holes, all from drill Section 2, intersected gold mineralisation that includes a significant high-grade intersection of 7m @ 4.05g/t Au from 148m, including 1m @ 26.9g/t Au from 149m in GUYRC0028, the best gold intercept from Guyer to date.
- Every drillhole on the 1,000m wide Section 2 intersected gold mineralisation within an altered granodiorite host rock with additional results that include:
- 16m @ 0.50 g/t Au from 53m in GUYRC0028 Incl. 1m @ 3.99 g/t Au from 64m
- 11m @ 0.36 g/t Au from 197m in GUYRC0029 Incl. 1m @ 2.34g/t from 202m
- 6m @ 0.80 g/t Au from 108 in GUYRC0023 Incl. 1m @2.06 g/t Au from113m
- 11m 0.35 g/t Au from 64m in GUYRC0020 Incl. 1m @ 1.66 g/t Au from 107m
- The new results, combined with Section 1, further confirm and expand upon the broad +1,000m wide aircore anomaly, with multiple intervals of gold mineralisation now defined within the granodiorite host.
- The Guyer Trend is part of the $35 million exploration Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement signed on 18 December 2024 with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR).
- A 2,300m campaign of diamond drilling, designed to confirm structural orientations and vectors toward high-grade zones within the granodiorite hosted gold envelope at Guyer, is underway.
- The ongoing exploration program is managed by Iceni and is part of the initial $5 million minimum expenditure commitment by GOR under the Farm-In agreement.
Commenting on the drill program, Iceni Managing Director Wade Johnson said:
“The high-grade gold intersection in hole GUYRC0028 is a fantastic result and demonstrates that the Guyer system can host stronger zones of gold mineralisation. This is the best intercept we have had to date at Guyer, and we continue to advance our knowledge of the system with each successive drill program. The RC drillholes on the two initial drill traverses 1,500m apart have outlined an extensive mineralised and altered corridor within the granodiorite host rock that has provided the foundation for the 2,300m diamond drilling program that is underway.
“The recent drill results support those on Section 1, and combined, have outlined broad zones of alteration and associated gold mineralisation over the full width of the +1,000m evaluated on each drill traverse. This demonstrates Guyer has the hallmarks of a significant gold system in the 14 Mile Well Gold Project. The Company and Gold Road are looking forward to the results from the diamond drilling program that is underway and will provide the key structural information to integrate the RC and AC results into a geological framework to optimise drilling on targets along the entire 3,500m long bedrock gold anomaly”.
The board of Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (“Iceni” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from the remaining 15 holes of the initial 31-hole RC drilling program at Guyer within its flagship 14 Mile Well Gold Project (“14MWGP” or “Project”) located midway between the gold mining towns of Leonora and Laverton. The Project (Figure 1) adjoins the recently recommenced Laverton Gold Operation, which contains the Jupiter and Westralia gold deposits owned by Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD).
The Guyer Trend is the primary focus of the $35 million farm-in agreement (Farm-in) entered into with Gold Road Resources Limited (Gold Road or GOR – ASX GOR) on 18 December 2024 in respect of 154km² of tenements (Farm-In Area), that form part (Figure 5) of the Company’s 100%-owned 14 Mile Well Gold Project (ICL ASX release 18 December 2024).
The Guyer Trend (“Guyer”) is located in the southeastern part of the 14MWGP. It was one of four key target areas identified from a targeting review in May 2024 that recognised priority areas to focus exploration on during CY2024 for a gold discovery (Figure 1). The trend lies over a northerly striking belt of mafic greenstone sequences, bounded by the Danjo Granite to the west and to the east by mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks (Figure 2).
Four aircore (AC) drilling programs during 2024 revealed a broad, coherent bedrock gold anomaly along the granite-greenstone contact (Figure 3) at Guyer North, now spanning up to 1,100m in width and extending over 6kms in length (ICL ASX releases 12 November 2024 and 23 January 2025).
The final aircore campaign consisting of infill drilling completed in November 2024 identified three parallel >0.5g/t Au 1,500m long bedrock trends (Figure 3) within the larger 6km >0.1g/t Au anomaly (ICL ASX release 23 January 2025). These three anomalies are hidden beneath up to 35m of transported overburden, masking any surface expression.
Guyer is a new gold system outlined on the eastern margin of the large Danjo granodiorite that is a dominant geological feature in the 14MWGP (Figure 1). Significantly, gold mineralisation has been outlined along or near the contact of the Danjo, to the south of Guyer at Pennyweight Point, and along the southwest contact at the historical Yundamindera mining centre (Figures 1 & 2). More recently, outside of the Guyer Trend program, which is being undertaken in conjunction with GOR, the Company has recommenced focussing exploration on another of its prospects at Everleigh-Tatong on the western margin of the Danjo (ICL ASX release 29 April 2025).
At Yundamindera, numerous gold prospects occur along a 16km northwest trend, now termed the Yellow Brick Road1 (refer ASX:ARI announcement 8 April 2025) by holder Arika Resources Limited (ASX: ARI). Arika have recently reported strong gold mineralisation within a strongly hematite altered and deformed quartz monzodiorite at the Landed at Last prospect, where structures are interpreted to crosscut the dominant northwest trend defined by the historical workings.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Iceni Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ICL:AU
The Conversation (0)
7h
Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Key Price Level, Silver and Bitcoin Calls
Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shares his thoughts on gold.
His technical analysis shows the US$3,100 to US$3,140 per ounce area will be important to watch for gold moving forward — in his view, that's when bullish players should start re-entering the space.
Soloway also discusses silver and Bitcoin.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
7h
3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold
Warren Buffett has a formidable reputation as an investor — with a net worth of US$160 billion in May 2025, he’s among the world’s richest people and a business role model for many.
Buffett, who run his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B) for over 60 years, made waves when he announced in May 2025 that he would be stepping down as CEO at the end of the year, although he will stay on as chairman.
Buffet is also well known for being uninterested in gold. For those wondering Buffett invests in gold, he has made his stance on the yellow metal abundantly clear over the years, and it’s not positive — put simply, he doesn’t think gold fits in with his strategy of value investing, which involves picking stocks that are trading for less than they are worth.
Given Buffett’s aversion to gold, market watchers were understandably surprised when Berkshire Hathaway invested in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in Q2 2020, paying around US$560 million for about 21 million shares of the major gold miner.
What was behind that decision? Many headlines proclaimed that Buffett had changed his mind on gold. But there were plenty of counterpoints — some suggested that it could have been another person at Berkshire that made the trade and not Buffett himself; others pointed out that there’s a difference between investing in gold and investing in a gold-mining company. Still others noted that Berkshire’s stake in Barrick was relatively small compared to its other holdings.
Ultimately, Buffett and Berkshire's position in Barrick turned out to be a short one. Berkshire Hathaway exited only two quarters later, which was just long enough to reap the rewards of gold's big bump from the COVID-19 crisis. Perhaps the Oracle of Omaha was clued in to the precious metal's status as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty.
Whatever the reason for the moves at Berkshire, it’s interesting to look back at some of the comments Warren Buffett has made about gold. While he hasn’t spent a huge amount of time discussing gold (after all, he doesn’t like it), he’s spoken enough about it that there’s no mistaking his stance. Here’s a look at three quotes that sum up what Warren Buffett thinks about gold.
What has Warren Buffett said about gold?
1. “Gold … has two significant shortcomings”
“Gold … has two significant shortcomings, being neither of much use nor procreative. True, gold has some industrial and decorative utility, but the demand for these purposes is both limited and incapable of soaking up new production. Meanwhile, if you own one ounce of gold for an eternity, you will still own one ounce at its end”
— Warren Buffett, letter to shareholders, 2011
Warren Buffett’s 2011 letter to shareholders includes a fairly lengthy discussion on gold, which hit what was then an all-time high of around US$1,920 per ounce in September of that year.
In the letter, Buffett lays out three types of investments, placing gold squarely in the second category, which involves “assets that will never produce anything.” Buyers purchase these assets, according to Buffett, with the hope that someone else will pay more for them in the future. “Owners are not inspired by what the asset itself can produce — it will remain lifeless forever — but rather by the belief that others will desire it even more avidly in the future,” he states in the letter.
Gold advocates reacted strongly to those comments, arguing that the point of gold isn’t what it can produce; instead, its value comes from the fact that it’s a source of protection in times of crisis.
Others have pointed out that gold does in fact have a good track record of producing returns. Responding specifically to Buffett’s comment that an ounce of gold will always only be an ounce of gold, Frank Holmes, chief investment officer at U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), said that the Oracle of Omaha is simply wrong about the yellow metal.
“Buffett’s always been negative on gold; his own company doesn’t pay a dividend, and his argument before was (that) gold doesn’t pay income,” Holmes said. “He’s totally wrong. Since 2000, bullion has far outperformed the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) by two to one, and it’s outperformed Berkshire Hathaway.”
2. “It won’t do anything … except look at you”
“I have no views as to where (gold) will be (in the next five years), but the one thing I can tell you is it won’t do anything between now and then except look at you” — Buffett, CNBC’s Squawk Box, 2009
Most of the other things Buffett has said about gold relate to the two failings he mentions in his 2011 letter to shareholders: the metal’s lack of utility and the fact that it’s not procreative.
During a 2009 episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box, Buffett aired his thoughts on those issues in a slightly different way. Speaking about gold in the next five years and if it should be part of a value investing strategy, Buffett said he had no opinion on where it might go — “The one thing I can tell you is it won’t do anything between now and then except look at you,” he said.
That’s in contrast to stocks like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), which Buffett said would be generating money, and lots of it. He explained, “It’s a lot better to have a goose that keeps laying eggs than a goose that just sits there and eats insurance and storage and a few things like that.”
The comment ends with another of Buffett’s well-known lines on gold, which he’s repeated in various ways over the years: “The idea of digging something up out of the ground, you know, in South Africa or someplace and then transporting it to the United States and putting into the ground, you know, in the Federal Reserve of New York, does not strike me as a terrific asset.”
For Buffett, value relates back to usefulness, and without a specific use gold has neither. Interestingly, the same thought process does not apply to silver — Buffett has put money into silver before, and believes its dual nature as both a precious and an industrial metal make it useful and therefore valuable.
3. “Gold is a way of going long on fear”
“With an asset like gold, for example, you know, basically gold is a way of going long on fear, and it’s been a pretty good way of going long on fear from time to time. But you really have to hope people become more afraid in the year or two years than they are now. And if they become more afraid you make money, if they become less afraid you lose money. But the gold itself doesn’t produce anything” — Buffett, CNBC’s Squawk Box, 2011
Warren Buffett has also spoken fairly extensively about his belief that people who buy gold are essentially betting on fear. The quote above is from a 2011 episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box, but he also brings this idea up in his 2011 letter to shareholders.
“What motivates most gold purchasers is their belief that the ranks of the fearful will grow,” he says in the letter. And indeed, gold is often described as a safe-haven investment, meaning that people flock to it in times of turmoil in order to feel more secure and to balance out other areas of their portfolios.
While Buffett admits that “during the past decade this belief has proved correct” — in other words, fear did spur gold demand — overall he sees going long on fear as a problem. Again he goes back to the idea that gold lacks utility and is not procreative.
As he explains, all the gold in the world at the time would be worth US$7 trillion. By his calculations, that’s equivalent to roughly a billion acres of farmland in the US plus seven ExxonMobils (NYSE:XOM) and with an additional US$1 trillion to spare.
“And if you offered me the choice of looking at some 67-foot cube of gold … and the alternative to that was to have all the farmland of the country, everything, cotton, corn, soybeans, seven ExxonMobils. Just think of that. Add $1 trillion of walking around money. I, you know, maybe call me crazy but I’ll take the farmland and the ExxonMobils,” he said.
Will Warren Buffett change his mind about gold?
Berkshire’s Barrick investment was certainly a surprise for many, but it doesn't necessarily mean that Buffett has changed his mind about gold. He’s been consistent in his approach to the precious metal for years, and it seems unlikely that he’ll do an about-face any time soon.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
8h
Reviving the Walker Lane Trend — Nevada’s Next Golden Frontier
Nevada's Walker Lane Trend is rapidly becoming a prime target for mineral exploration, offering investors a unique blend of proven production history and untapped potential.
This geological corridor along the California-Nevada border is experiencing a resurgence, driven by recent discoveries, advanced exploration techniques, a strong precious metals market and growing demand for domestic metal supply.
The Walker Lane Trend's combination of geological richness, a favorable jurisdiction and strategic importance in North American mineral resources presents a compelling case for investors seeking high-reward opportunities in a relatively low-risk environment.
Reintroducing the Walker Lane Trend
Walker Lane is currently one of the hottest, if not the hottest, exploration area plays in the US and is known for its high-grade gold and silver discoveries. The trend is a geologic trough extending along the California-Nevada border, characterized by its sinistral strike-slip faults that have shaped the regional topography. This area has been a focal point for understanding the geological processes that formed the Sierra Nevada mountains and surrounding regions.
Unlike the well-known Carlin and Cortez trends, which are primarily associated with sediment-hosted gold deposits, the Walker Lane is renowned for its diversity of mineral occurrences, including epithermal gold-silver deposits and porphyry copper systems. This geological variety offers explorers a wider range of potential discoveries.
The trend's resurgence can be attributed to advances in exploration techniques, a favorable precious metals market and the increasing demand for domestic mineral resources. Ongoing geological studies and detailed mapping efforts are refining our understanding of the Walker Lane, enhancing the potential for new ore deposit discoveries.
Currently, the Walker Lane Trend hosts several significant precious metal deposits, including Comstock Lode, Round Mountain (Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC)), Silicon and Merlin (AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG)) and Mesquite and Castle (Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)).
Nevada's favorable infrastructure, skilled laborforce and supportive permitting environment contribute to its high investment attractiveness. The state ranked second globally in the 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Industry Survey.
Macro drivers fueling investor interest
As of the beginning of 2025, the outlook for precious metals, particularly gold and silver, remained optimistic.
Analysts predict the gold price could reach up to US$3,200 per ounce by the end of 2025, driven by potential US Federal Reserve rate cuts and persistent geopolitical tensions. Silver is also expected to perform well, with strong bull market dynamics suggesting a solid upward trajectory. These positive forecasts for precious metals are bolstering interest in exploration and mining activities within the Walker Lane Trend.
Furthermore, there's a growing push in the US to enhance domestic metal supply. This initiative is driven by increasing federal debt and shifting global trade relationships, emphasizing the need for self-sufficiency in critical raw materials. Nevada, with its stable political environment and rich mineral endowment, is perfectly positioned to meet this demand, attracting significant capital inflows to low-risk jurisdictions like the Walker Lane Trend.
Key traits of high-potential juniors in the region
Investors looking to capitalize on the Walker Lane's potential should focus on junior exploration companies that exhibit the following characteristics:
- Robust project pipeline: Companies with a mix of grassroots exploration and advanced-stage assets demonstrate long-term potential and near-term catalysts.
- Experienced management: Teams with a proven track record in mining and exploration are crucial for navigating the complexities of resource exploration and development.
- Strategic land package: The quality and location of land holdings are vital. Companies with 100 percent ownership of their projects can leverage their assets more effectively.
- Infrastructure access: Proximity to existing infrastructure can significantly reduce operational costs and improve project feasibility.
Additionally, investors should look for companies with clear catalysts for value creation, such as upcoming drill programs, resource estimates or strategic partnerships. The potential for consolidation and strategic positioning in the early stages of growth can also be a significant factor in a company's success.
Walker Lane Resources: A case study in strategic repositioning
Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR), formerly known as CMC Metals, exemplifies the emerging narrative of the Walker Lane Trend. The company's recent rebranding and strategic repositioning reflect its commitment to capitalizing on the opportunities within this geologically rich region.
Walker Lane Resources’ project location.
On March 21, 2025, Walker Lane Resources announced its name change and share consolidation, signaling a renewed focus on exploring and developing projects within Nevada's Walker Lane Trend.
The company has expanded its footprint in the Walker Lane Gold Trend by optioning three properties — Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain — from Silver Range Resources (TSXV:SNG). Additionally, Walker Lane secured a right-of-first-refusal on the Shamrock property in eastern Nevada. These acquisitions align with the company's strategy to establish a year-round exploration portfolio in a region renowned for its rich mining history and underexplored potential.
This strategic shift aligns Walker Lane Resources with the growing investor interest in domestic metal supplies and the favorable outlook for precious metals. The company's low valuation, combined with its strong upside potential and Nevada focus, makes it an intriguing case study for investors looking to gain exposure to the Walker Lane Trend's resurgence.
Investor takeaway
The Walker Lane Trend offers a unique blend of historical production and untapped potential. As market momentum builds, identifying the right players early can be highly beneficial for investors.
Companies like Walker Lane Resources, with their strategic focus on this trend, represent the kind of opportunities that savvy investors are seeking in the current market environment.
The combination of favorable macroeconomic factors, increasing demand for domestic metal supplies and the geological richness of the Walker Lane Trend creates a compelling narrative for investment. As exploration activities intensify and new discoveries are made, the Walker Lane may well become the next frontier in Nevada's storied mining history.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Walker Lane Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Walker Lane Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Walker Lane Resourcesand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Keep reading...Show less
8h
Triumph Gold
Investor Insight
Triumph Gold offers investors exposure to a multi-million ounce gold resource base with established deposits, significant expansion potential, and new discovery opportunities across a true district-scale land package, all strategically positioned in the mining-friendly Yukon.
Overview
Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG,OTC:TIGCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company strategically positioned to capitalize on the rising gold market. The company is primarily focused on advancing its 100 percent owned Freegold Mountain project, a district-scale property located in the Yukon Territory's prolific Dawson Range gold-copper belt.
Founded with a vision to discover and develop significant precious metal resources, Triumph Gold has assembled a portfolio centered around its flagship Freegold Mountain project. With over 20 mineralized zones identified along a 34 km stretch of the Big Creek Fault system, the company possesses significant exploration upside with established resources across multiple deposits. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, being accessible via all-weather government roads, which provides cost advantages compared to more remote exploration projects.
The Yukon Territory has a storied history as one of the world's most famous gold jurisdictions, dating back to the legendary Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1890s that drew over 100,000 prospectors to the region. Today, the territory continues to be recognized as one of the world's premier exploration destinations, hosting world-class deposits like Victoria Gold's Eagle mine (3.3 million ounces), Western Copper's Casino project (8.9 million ounces gold, 4.5 billion pounds copper), and Newmont's Coffee project (4 million ounces).
The Yukon government has consistently demonstrated strong support for responsible mining development. The territory offers a stable regulatory environment, clear permitting processes, and collaborative relationships with First Nations, making it an attractive jurisdiction for resource development. Additionally, the Yukon Resource Gateway Project, a $360 million infrastructure initiative, continues to improve access to mineral-rich areas throughout the territory.
With geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and currency devaluation concerns driving investor interest in safe-haven assets, gold exploration companies with substantial resource potential like Triumph Gold are well-positioned to benefit from this strengthening market cycle.
Company Highlights
- Resource Base: Combined indicated resources of 1 million ounces and inferred resources of 1.08 million ounces gold equivalent across the Freegold Mountain project
- Strategic Location: Positioned in the mineral-rich Dawson Range, home to major deposits including Newmont's Coffee, Western Copper's Casino, and Pembridge's Minto mine
- Multiple Deposit Types: Mineralization found in various forms (porphyry, epithermal, skarn) providing diversified exploration targets
- Expansion Potential: All deposits remain open in multiple directions with numerous untested satellite targets
- Fully Permitted: Exploration permits in place until 2025-2026 allowing for extensive drilling programs
- Experienced Leadership: Management team with proven track records in mineral exploration, mine development and capital markets
Key Projects
Freegold Mountain Project
The Freegold Mountain project represents Triumph Gold's flagship asset – a district-scale property that spans 34 kilometers along the prolific Big Creek Fault mineralization system in the Yukon. What makes this project particularly compelling is the presence of mineralization in every rock type across the property, including Paleozoic metamorphics, Jurassic intrusives and Cretaceous intrusives, each hosting different styles of precious and base metal deposits.
The project currently hosts three defined deposits – Nucleus, Revenue and Tinta Hill – with a combined resource of more than 2 million ounces of gold equivalent. What's particularly exciting about Freegold Mountain is that these deposits represent just a fraction of the more than 20 mineralized zones identified across the property. With extensive permitted exploration programs, ongoing geological work, and vast untested areas, Freegold Mountain exemplifies true district-scale potential where new discoveries could substantially increase the overall resource base.
Nucleus Deposit
The Nucleus deposit represents a compelling bulk tonnage oxide gold opportunity with similarities to Victoria Gold's Eagle mine. With indicated resources of 748,000 ounces gold equivalent and inferred resources of 189,000 ounces gold equivalent, the deposit features favorable metallurgy with approximately 77 percent cyanide recoverable gold based on preliminary testing. Recent drilling has expanded the resource by 50 to 100 meters both laterally and vertically, with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Drilling has also confirmed significant oxide mineralization extending up to 150 meters vertically, enhancing the potential for heap leach processing.
Revenue Deposit
The Revenue deposit is a substantial porphyry system with indicated resources of 252,000 ounces and inferred resources of 677,000 ounces gold equivalent. It shows similarities to Western Copper's Casino deposit but with double the gold grade. The deposit contains multiple high-grade zones including the Blue Sky and WAu zones, which were expanded through recent drilling programs. The company has identified a more than 5 km structural trend connecting various mineralized zones, suggesting significant resource expansion potential. Geophysical and geochemical surveys have identified numerous untested anomalies worth exploring.
Revenue - Casino deposits comparison
Tinta Hill Deposit
With inferred resources of 216,000 ounces gold equivalent, Tinta Hill is a polymetallic deposit with substantial gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc values. The property has historical underground development including two adits with extensive drifting completed in 1980-1981. There's a 25,000-ton stockpile from previous mining operations that could represent near-term cash flow potential. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with opportunities to extend mineralization through additional IP and ground magnetic surveys.
Exploration Properties
Beyond the three established deposits, Triumph Gold holds several promising early-stage exploration targets across the Freegold Mountain Project and beyond, including:
- Melissa Zone: A drill-ready target with similarities to the Nucleus deposit, featuring anomalous gold in rock samples and coincident multi-element soil and geophysical anomalies
- Tad/Toro-Big Creek: Located approximately 50 km southeast of the Casino deposit, showing intermediate sulfidation epithermal and porphyry-style mineralization across multiple zones
- Andalusite Peak: A copper-gold-silver porphyry target with three separate mineralized zones showing high-grade rock samples up to 68 percent copper, 2.77 grams per ton (g/t) gold, and 526 g/t silver
Management Team
John Anderson – Interim CEO and Chairman
With over 20 years of experience in resource sector capital marketing, John Anderson brings strategic vision to company growth and management. His extensive background in capital formation and corporate development provides Triumph Gold with strong leadership as it advances its portfolio of projects.
Brian Bower – Lead Director
Brian Bower contributes 30 years of experience in exploration and mining to the Triumph Gold team. He has been a key member in the development of several significant mining projects including New Afton, Kemess South, Blackwater, Mount Milligan mines and the Casino deposit, bringing valuable technical and operational insights to the company's development strategies.
Jesse Halle – VP Exploration
With more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Jesse Halle has specialized in advancing multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits in Yukon and British Columbia. His extensive work with similar deposits, including the Casino and Copper Mountain deposits, brings critical technical expertise to Triumph's exploration programs.
Marty Henning – Principal Geologist
Marty Henning contributes over 15 years of mineral exploration and mining experience to the team. His background includes focused work on construction, production and exploration at the New Afton block cave mine, providing valuable operational perspective to Triumph's exploration approach.
Graeme Hopkins – Chief Technical Officer
With 20 years of experience in data management and GIS, Graeme Hopkins has been involved with the Freegold Mountain project since 2008. His long-term knowledge of the project and technical expertise provides valuable continuity and insight to Triumph's exploration and development activities.
Emily Halle – Project Manager
Emily Halle brings over 15 years of experience in exploration and project management to the team. Her focus on porphyry copper-gold systems in British Columbia and Yukon, combined with additional experience in South Africa, Alaska and Eastern Canada, ensures efficient and effective management of Triumph's exploration programs.
Keep reading...Show less
12h
AngloGold Sells Two African Assets to Resolute Mining
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG)has agreed to sell its interests in two Côte d’Ivoire gold projects to Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG,LSE:RSG) as it hones its focus on its US operating and development assets.
The company said on April 30 that it will sell the Doropo and Archean-Birimian Contact (ABC) projects, both owned by Centamin West Africa Holdings, to Resolute for US$175 million and US$10 million, respectively.
AngloGold acquired an indirect interest in the projects when it acquired Centamin in November 2024.
“This transaction ensures we maintain our focus on disciplined capital allocation and driving efficiencies from our existing portfolio,” said AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon. “It also ensures these projects are in good hands.”
AngloGold said it performed a company review and determined that selling the properties to a company with the requisite operational focus and financial capacity would be the best way to maximize value.
Resolute's focus on Africa made the divestment easier, with the sale having no conditions. The company has producing gold mines in Mali and Senegal, as well as exploration properties in Mali, Senegal and Guinea.
In November 2024, Resolute CEO Terence Holohan and two company executives were detained in Mali due to claims that the company owed US$162 million in back taxes. They were released later that month.
The company agreed to a settlement of US$160 million, split into three payments: an initial US$80 million, a second payment of approximately US$50 million and a final payment of about US$30 million completed on December 31, 2024.
In connection with the sale of its Côte d’Ivoire projects, AngloGold will acquire Toro Gold Guinée Sarlu from Resolute. It owns the titles to the Guinea-based Mansala project, which is adjacent to AngloGold's Siguiri operations.
This acquisition is subject to several conditions, including the renewal of project permits and approval from the Guinea government. If conditions aren't satisfied within 18 months of the sale's completion, the acquisition will lapse.
Resolute's new Côte d’Ivoire projects
The sale of Doropo and ABC went through on May 30, and they now belong to Resolute.
Doropo is in Northeastern Côte d’I’voire, and is comprised of seven exploration permits covering about 1,850 square kilometers. The licence covers 13 gold deposits, 11 of which are concentrated within a 7 kilometer radius.
A definitive feasibility study for Doropo was completed in 2024. It has received regulatory approval for its environmental and social impact assessment, with the environmental permit awarded in June 2024.
ABC is an exploration project consisting of three permits. It is situated 460 kilometers west of the Doropo project and covers a highly prospective area of 1,143 square kilometers along the underexplored contact zone between the Archean and Birimian cratons. Exploration at ABC has delineated the Lolosso gold corridor, a north-south trending gold-mineralized corridor, over a 30 kilometer strike length within the Kona permit.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
05 May
Trading Halt
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading Halt
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.