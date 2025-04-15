Iceni Gold Limited

RC Drill Results Continue to Expand Guyer Footprint

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on first drill results from the Guyer Prospect, which is subject to a Farm-in Agreement with Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR). Guyer is within the Company’s flagship 14 Mile Well Gold Project, located between Leonora and Laverton.

Highlights

  • An initial early-stage campaign of 31 RC holes for 6420m on two 1500m spaced drill sections each evaluating +1000m across the aircore bedrock gold anomaly at Guyer is now complete.
  • Results for the first 15 RC holes on drill section 1 have been received, with every drill hole on the first section intersecting gold mineralisation within an altered granodiorite with results including:
    • 10m @ 0.67 g/t Au from 115m in GUYRC0003 Incl. 2m @1.89 g/t Au from 121m
    • 15m @ 0.47 g/t Au from 189m in GUYRC0005 Incl. 1m @ 1.22g/t from 201m
    • 10m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 76m in GUYRC0009 Incl. 1m @1.56 g/t Au from 83m
    • 13m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 78m in GUYRC0013 Incl. 5m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 79m
  • The results confirm and expand upon the broad +1000m wide aircore anomaly, with multiple intervals of gold mineralisation now defined within the primary zone of the granodiorite host.
  • The geology and alteration observed in drill section 2 is consistent with that seen in section 1 located 1500m to the north and these sections when combined with the aircore results demonstrate and support a large area of mineralised and altered granodiorite, with its limits and geometry yet to be defined.
  • The Guyer Trend is part of the $35million exploration Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement signed on 18 December 2024 with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR).
  • A 3500m campaign of diamond drilling, designed to confirm structural orientations and vectors toward high-grade zones within the large granodiorite hosted gold envelope at Guyer is scheduled to commence in April.
  • The ongoing exploration program is managed by Iceni and is part of the initial $5 million minimum expenditure commitment by GOR under the Farm-In agreement.

Commenting on the drill program, Iceni Managing Director Wade Johnson said:

“We are very pleased with the results from the initial RC drillholes at Guyer, that have supported and expanded the system beyond the bedrock gold anomaly defined by the wide spaced aircore drilling. The wide spaced RC drillholes on the two 1.5km spaced drill traverses have outlined an extensive mineralised and altered corridor within the granodiorite host rock that has provided the foundation to bring forward a diamond drilling program.

The drilling has outlined broad zones of alteration and associated gold mineralisation over the full width of the +1000m evaluated on each drill traverse and this initial RC drilling demonstrates Guyer has the hallmarks of significant gold system in the 14 Mile Well project. The Company and Gold Road are looking forward to the diamond drilling program that will commence shortly and provide the information to integrate the RC and AC results into a structural framework to advance the model to accelerate drilling on focused targets”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Iceni Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx stocksasx:iclGold Investing
ICL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Ole Hansen, investment graphics.

Ole Hansen: Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil — Prices, Supply, Demand in 2025

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, shares his outlook for the gold, silver, copper and oil sectors as tariff uncertainty continues.

"If you're actively trading these markets, keep your position to a level that reflects the new and higher volatility," he said, urging investors to be mindful amid the current turmoil.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

Keep reading...Show less
Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG)

Trigg Minerals: Advanced-Stage Exploration Company Developing Antimony Assets in New South Wales

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG)

Blue Lagoon Resources: Summer 2025 Production-ready Gold Producer in British Columbia

Keep reading...Show less
Wooden blocks spell "all-time high."

Editor's Picks: Gold Breaks US$3,200, Experts Call for Price to Go Higher

This week has brought ups and downs for the gold price as US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions continue to create widespread uncertainty across sectors globally.

The yellow metal started the week at about US$3,020 per ounce, but quickly tumbled below the US$3,000 level as markets around the world took a beating.

Although gold is known as a safe haven, it's common for it to fall in tandem with other assets during widespread downturns. The idea is that gold won't drop as hard and will recover more quickly.

Keep reading...Show less
Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, discusses gold's ongoing price momentum and latest all-time high, saying he sees fear as a key driver right now.

However, increasing M2 money supply is also an important underlying factor for the yellow metal.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Dalaroo Prepares Maiden Work Program for Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

Shareholder Update Letter

Tartana receives $275k Beefwood Copper Gold CEI Grant

Related News

rare earth metals investing

Dalaroo Prepares Maiden Work Program for Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Base Metals Investing

Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

Oil and Gas Investing

Shareholder Update Letter

Base Metals Investing

Tartana receives $275k Beefwood Copper Gold CEI Grant

Base Metals Investing

Successful Beneficiation & Thermal Testing - Perrinvale HPQ

Uranium Investing

Mineralisation structures Identified at North Sweden project

Precious Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

×