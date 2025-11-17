RBC to announce fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on December 3, which will be made available at rbc.cominvestor-relations.

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call will be available on a listen-only basis at: rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (365-605-5174, 888-510-2356, passcode 6737613#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. ET.

Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. ET on December 3, 2025 until February 25, 2026 at rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (647-362-9199 or 800-770-2030, passcode 6737613#).

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, tracy.tong@rbc.com 437-655-1915

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/17/c3888.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Royal Bank of CanadaRY:CCTSX:RYFintech Investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada