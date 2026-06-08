RBC Dominion Securities earns top advisor rating among bank-owned investment dealers in Investment Executive's 2026 Brokerage Report Card, marking its 20th consecutive year at the top

Two decades of industry-leading support for advisors and trusted advice for clients

RBC Dominion Securities (RBC DS), a division of RBC Wealth Management, has been recognized by its advisors as the highest-rated bank-owned investment dealer in Canada in https://www.investmentexecutive.com/report-cards/brokerage-report-card-2026/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Investment Executive's 2026 Brokerage Report Card. The recognition marks the 20th consecutive year RBC DS has earned top standing in the Report Card.

RBC logo

As part of the research process, Investment Executive surveyed investment advisors from brokerage firms across the country, including RBC Dominion Securities. Advisors were asked to rate how well their firm meets their needs across 27 support categories, including compensation and bonus structure, access to comprehensive technology, such as AI, product quality and key aspects of the firm's overall culture.

Empowering advisors, serving clients
Of the 14 Canadian institutions surveyed, eight independent brokerages and six bank-owned investment dealers, RBC Dominion Securities received an average rating of 8.9 out of 10 from its advisors, making it the highest-rated bank-owned investment dealer in Canada.

This recognition reflects RBC Wealth Management's commitment to empowering its more than 2,000 advisors across Canada with the tools and support they need to focus on what matters most: the clients.

20 years of industry leadership
"It's an honour to be recognized for the 20th consecutive year. This is a reflection of the significant investments we continue to make in our firm," said David Agnew, Chief Executive Officer of RBC Wealth Management Canada. "Every investment – from technology to our product offering, support resources, and services - is made for the benefit of our advisors and clients."

"This recognition means a lot because it comes directly from our advisors, the people who experience our culture every day," said Mike Scott, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RBC Dominion Securities. "We work hard to make sure our advisor teams have everything needed to put clients first, from best-in-class technology to hands-on support that lets them focus on building real, lasting relationships. We never take that for granted."

To read the full report card, visit: https://www.investmentexecutive.com/report-cards/brokerage-report-card-2026/

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Wealth Management
RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from our key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). It also includes our Investor Services business. RBC Wealth Management has over C$5.3 trillion of assets under administration, over C$1.5 trillion of assets under management and more than 6,000 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com.

Media contacts
Vanessa Romano, RBC Wealth Management Canada, vanessa.romano@rbc.com
Tianna Goguen, RBC Wealth Management Canada, tianna.goguen@rbc.com

SOURCE RBC Wealth Management

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/08/c8193.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

royal bank of canadaRY:CCtsx:ryfintech investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Related News

lithium investing

American Battery Technology Reclaims DOE Lithium Grant After Successful Appeal

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

base metals investing

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Closing of Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tintina Mines Soars 200 Percent