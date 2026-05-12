Rani Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

RANI Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("RANI Therapeutics" or "RANI") (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the company's management team will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ. Details below:

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 10:00 am E.T.
Location: NASDAQ, 151 West 42nd Street, (4 Times Square), New York, NY 10036
Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, and Chief Financial Officer, Svai Sanford
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Interested parties can access the live webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com


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