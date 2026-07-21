Radius Gold Provides Updates On Jonco And Tierra Roja Properties

(TheNewswire)
July 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to report on site visits by Radius President Dr. Luke Longridge to the Jonco and Tierra Roja Projects, Peru.
Jonco Site Visit
In anticipation of the execution of the formal Option Agreement for 100% of the Jonco Silver Project (announced 15 July 2026), Dr. Longridge visited the Jonco site on the 3rd and 4th of July, and was accompanied by Radius Chairman and CEO Simon Ridgway, several members of Radius' Peruvian team, and Frederick Felder, representative of Minera Joncijirca S.A.C.
Mr. Felder is an experienced geologist and former EVP of Greystar Resources and was instrumental in the advancement and resource expansion of the world-class Angostura Au-Ag deposit in Colombia. Mr. Felder has been involved in the Jonco project since it was originally staked in 1996 and has accumulated a wealth of knowledge on the geology of the property. The site visit, together with a legacy dataset that includes geophysics, geochemistry, petrographic and fluid inclusion studies, and the database for 11 historic holes, has allowed for the transfer of this valuable geological knowledge.
The Jonco Silver Project hosts a bulk-tonnage polymetallic Ag-Au-Pb-Zn epithermal system associated with dacite flow domes and hydrothermal breccias, and diatreme structures within the Miocene Volcanic Belt of northern Peru. Mr. Felder believes that Jonco represents a telescoped polymetallic epithermal system that has been tectonically juxtaposed by several episodes of deformation. Further understanding and delineating of the disseminated polymetallic epithermal mineralization will be the initial focus for the Radius team, while also evaluating the multiple additional targets already identified by Mr. Felder, and based on historical work. Radius is currently reviewing all historical data and will be conducting re-sampling of historic drill core and trenches. During the site visit, the Radius team visited historic trenches and drill collars, and discussed the planned work programme for the Jonco Project, which will be announced in due course.
Furthermore, Radius' senior leadership met with community representatives at the nearby Cajamarquilla community, who hold surface rights over much of the area covered by the Jonco claims. Radius is working towards obtaining agreements with the Cajamarquilla community, which are required for permitting of drilling and other exploration activities.
Figure 1: Photographs from the Jonco Project. A: Aerial view of the zone of historical drilling. Approximate locations of historic trenches (red arrows) and collars (red circles) are shown. This zone forms an approximately 1 km long N-S ridge, with a relief of ~300 m and an E-W extent of >1km. B: Mr. Felder discussing the geology with Radius President Dr. Longridge. C: Highly altered volcanic tuff with veins. D: The Radius Team inspecting historical trenches and collecting grab samples. E: Mr. Felder standing next to the collar of JNDH-01, the first hole drilled on the property in 1996. F: Dr. Longridge and Mr. Felder inspecting altered, mineralized tuff in hole JNDH-01.
Dr. Luke Longridge, President of Radius Gold commented: "It was great to meet with the Cajamarquilla community representatives during the site visit. We look forward to continuing to work with them to secure the necessary surface access agreements and permitting for future exploration activities at Jonco. I am even more excited about the project now that I have seen it in person. Strong alteration associated with polymetallic mineralization, together with favourable topographic relief, confirms the potential for a bulk-tonnage target".
Tierra Roja Site Visit
Dr. Luke Longridge visited the Tierra Roja property on the 7th of July 2026, accompanied by Alejandro Ly (VP Exploration) and Felix Cerron, an experienced geologist who conducted detailed geological mapping and assessment of the property prior to acquisition by Radius. Several observations were noted by Dr. Longridge during the visit and are presented in the figures below. These include:
-
Widespread Cu-oxide minerals beneath 1-3m thick cover of caliche. Cu-oxides are most visible in quebradas (ravines/valleys) but excavations beneath the caliche away from these valleys reveal widespread Cu-oxide minerals.
-
The presence of porphyry dikes containing disseminated copper oxides.
-
Extensive silicification and sericitic and potassic alteration of the Jurassic andesite volcanics. These andesites represent the older host (country) rocks into which the mineralizing system has been emplaced.
-
Widespread disseminated Cu-oxide mineralization within the host andesite volcanics.
-
Presence of copper oxides at distances of over 1 km to the east from the 600 m x 800 m "Core Zone". Re-examination of assay data from rock chip samples collected prior to the acquisition of the project highlight this widespread copper distribution across an area greater than 4 km
Radius continues to engage with Peruvian government entities regarding drilling authorization at Tierra Roja. A surface work programme is being prepared for the Tierra Roja property, which will allow for more detailed characterization of the mineralizing system and its extents.
Figure 2: Photographs from the Tierra Roja site visit. A: Aerial view of the project, looking towards the northwest with the 600 m x 800 m Core Zone highlighted. B: Porphyry dyke, containing phenocrysts of quartz (Qtz) and K-feldspar (Kfs) as well as fine-grained (<1mm) disseminated secondary copper oxides. C: Host volcanics with moderate potassic alteration and disseminations of secondary copper oxides. D: Jurassic andesite with more intense potassic and sericitic alteration, and disseminations of copper oxides. E: Copper oxides exposed below caliche ~ 1 km to the east of the Core Zone of mineralization (see Figure 3 for location).
Figure 3: Map of the Tierra Roja property, highlighting elevated copper values in rock samples across an area exceeding 4 km2, relative to the ~600 m x 800 m "Core Zone" where intense silicification, sericitic and potassic alteration coincide with multiple rock chip samples exceeding 3% Cu. Location of Photo (Figure 2E) is shown.
"There is no substitute for getting into the field and viewing the rocks firsthand," commented Dr. Luke Longridge, President of Radius Gold. "The geological features at Tierra Roja, notably the presence of porphyry dykes, widespread silicification and potassic alteration, and the abundance of secondary copper oxides below the caliche cover, are all indications of a mineralized porphyry system, and the distribution of copper oxides over such a large area is highly encouraging. I look forward to working on both projects to realize their potential."
Qualified Person
Luke Longridge, PhD, P.Geo, is the President of Radius and is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Longridge has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius Gold Inc. is an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance exploration opportunities with strong discovery potential.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Chairman
Radius Gold Inc.
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration plans. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the planned exploration work at the Company's projects will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.