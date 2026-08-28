Radius Gold Completes $1.2 Million Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)
August 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 10,400,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit, for gross proceeds of $1,248,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of one year following the closing of the private placement.
The Company has paid finder's fees for a portion of the financing consisting of $23,760 in cash payments and 198,000 warrants which have the same terms as the unit warrants. Securities issued in the placement are subject to a resale restriction until December 28, 2026. The private placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
The proceeds of the private placement are intended to be used to fund the Company's exploration programs at its Tierra Roja copper project and Jonco silver project in Peru, and for general working capital purposes.
As one of the placees is an insider of the Company and therefore deemed to be a "related party" to the Company, the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to nor the consideration paid by such insider exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Radius Gold
Radius Gold Inc. is an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance exploration opportunities with strong discovery potential.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Chairman
Radius Gold Inc.
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements regarding receipt of stock exchange final approval of the financing, and the anticipated use of the proceeds from the financing. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether stock exchange final approval to the financing will be obtained; whether the proceeds from the financing will be spent as anticipated; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources, including the metal price assumptions used therein, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that stock exchange final approval to the financing will be obtained; that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that any mineral resource estimates for its properties, including the metal price assumptions used therein, are accurate; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.