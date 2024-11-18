Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics CEO Shares Company Milestones as NASDAQ Listing Nears

Description

During a fireside chat with analysts from Brookline Capital Markets, Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) CEO Riccardo Canevari provided clinical and corporate updates highlighting the company’s achievements while waiting for the completion of its listing on the NASDAQ expected at the end of 2024.

Canevari provided some updates about the joint venture with MD Anderson Cancer Center and the progress with the B7-H3 targeting radio-antibody (BetaBart). BetaBart is the first targeted radiopharmaceutical against the 4Ig subtype of B7-H3, the most common subtype expressed in human tumors.

“Management is initially targeting small cell lung cancer but sees additional opportunities in colon, renal, lung, cervical, prostate and glioma cancers,” Canevari said. The joint venture is expecting to undertake its first-in-human Phase 1/2 therapeutic trial by mid-2025.

Canevari also outlined the progress of RAD’s focus programs including RAD101 for imaging brain metastases; RAD204 in NSCLC; RAD301 imaging in pancreatic cancer; and RAD202 in breast/gastric:

  • RAD 101, an F18 radiolabeled Pivalate for brain metastases, received FDA IND approval for a Phase 2b trial aiming to enroll 30 patients, with the first dose expected in Q4 2024 and results anticipated mid-2025.
  • RAD 204, a Lu-177-labeled nanobody targeting PD-L1 in NSCLC, recently dosed its first patient in a Phase 1 dose-escalating trial in Australia.
  • RAD 301, a 68Ga-labeled αvβ6-integrin for imaging Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma, also recently dosed its first patient in a Phase 1 trial at Montefiore Medical Center, building on positive compassionate use data from 99 patients.
  • RAD 402, targeting advanced prostate cancer with Tb-161, which has shown higher tumor uptake compared to Lu-177.

RAD initiated the process to obtain asecondary listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market in 2023, which the company expects to be completed by the end of 2024.

Highlights of the report

  • Clinical Updates -- RAD has advanced several clinical programs which include RAD 101 with the first dose expected in Q4 2024.
  • Collaborations with Leading Industry Players -- RAD has increased its ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75 percent from 51 percent.
  • NASDAQ Listing Expected YE 2024 -- RAD is progressing toward a secondary listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market by the end of 2024.
  • Cash Runway Into June 2026 -- In June 2024, RAD announced a capital raise of AU$70 million (USD $47million)

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.


RAD:AU
Radiopharm Theranostics
Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics ‘Extends Runway’ to Key Milestones with AU$70M Investments: Report

Description

The AU$7.5 million strategic investment from Lanthues Holdings signals a strong endorsement of Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) technology, extending the company's runway to key milestones, according to a new report from Diamond Equity Research.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Australian Ethics Committee Approval to Expand PD-L1 Nanobody (RAD204) Phase 1 Trial in Multiple Tumor Types

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to include participants with Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Melanoma, Head and Neck Cancer (HNSCC), and Endometrial Cancer, as part of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of 177Lu-labelled RAD204 for the treatment of PD-L1 expressing cancers.
Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study

Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

68Ga-RAD 301 (68Ga-Trivehexin) Demonstrates Strong Potential for Imaging of αvβ6-Integrin Expression in Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that a clinical study featuring 68Ga-Trivehexin (68Ga-RAD 301), conducted by Dr. Rehm and colleagues from the Technische Universität Dresden, has now been published in Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW DATA ACROSS RARE INFLAMMATORY DISEASES AT ACR 2024

MITIGATE Phase 3 Study Results Reinforce Promise of UPLIZNA ®   as the First Potential Treatment tor IgG4-RD

Phase 4 AGILE Data Support Shortening KRYSTEXXA ® Infusion Time

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2024

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets under management (AUM). Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on November 13, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

PRISM MarketView a leading provider of market insights and company news, proudly announces that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: CRDL, TSX: CRDL ) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, which spotlights companies leading innovation and creating market impact within the biotech sector. Cardiol's focus on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, including its lead candidate CardiolRx™, positions it as a pioneer in addressing major unmet needs in cardiac care.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol's MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following the cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to initiate in Q4 2024 at major pericardial disease centers across the United States and Europe, with results anticipated ahead of the company's planned pivotal Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

