QULIPTA® Now Publicly Reimbursed in Quebec for Chronic Migraine and CGRP Class Review Published

QULIPTA® Now Publicly Reimbursed in Quebec for Chronic Migraine and CGRP Class Review Published

AbbVie is dedicated to people living with this debilitating disease and continues its commitment by providing multiple treatments and programs for these individuals.

MONTREAL , Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that the RAMQ has listed QULIPTA ® in their formulary for the prevention of chronic migraine and episodic migraine. i This will be followed by reimbursement by private plans, mimicking the public formulary. The Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) previously published a positive recommendation for the public listing of QULIPTA ® (atogepant) in the treatment of chronic migraine in adults on July 2, 2025 . ii

INESSS has also finalized a class review of CGRP inhibitors in prevention that simplified access to newer treatments like QULIPTA ® . Public reimbursement criteria have changed from requiring failure of 3 oral generic preventive medication classes (anti-hypertensive, anti-depressant & anti-epileptic) to only 2 failures. iii

The public listing of QULIPTA ® for both episodic and chronic migraine prevention, as well as the removal of a third failure on non-migraine-specific medications, is great news for Quebec patients living with migraine who will now have faster access to effective and well tolerated anti-CGRP preventive medications. These changes also better align with the updated Canadian Headache Society (CHS)- Migraine Prevention Guideline published in November 2024 iv , which provides a strong recommendation for anti-CGRP medications such as QULIPTA ® .

"I'm thrilled that patients living with chronic migraine in Quebec have greater access to a proven treatment option. Expanding access to therapies means we can better personalize care, improve quality of life, and offer renewed hope to those who have long struggled to find effective relief," said Dr. Elizabeth Leroux , Headache Neurologist, MD, FRCPC.

"Recognizing atogepant as a preventive option for chronic migraine, in addition to episodic migraine, represents real hope for people living with this disease," said Véronique Clément, General Manager, Migraine Quebec. "Improving access to innovative treatments contributes to an improvement in the quality of life of thousands of people across Quebec ."

"This additional option for patients living with chronic migraine in Quebec marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver innovative therapies that address unmet medical needs," says Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "This positive recommendation from INESSS not only validates the clinical value of our migraine medicine but also reinforces our commitment to improving access for those living with chronic migraine and supporting physicians in delivering personalized care."

About Migraine

Migraine is a complex neurological disease with recurrent attacks that lasts 4-72 hours. v It can be defined by symptoms such as moderate to severe pain intensity, nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. vi An estimated 5 million Canadians are impacted by migraine. vii Episodic migraine is characterized as having less than 15 headache days per month, while 15 headache days or more per month, is considered chronic. viii

About QULIPTA ® (atogepant)

QULIPTA ® (atogepant) is the first and only oral, small-molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic and chronic migraine. QULIPTA ® is an orally administered, small-molecule, selective calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist that blocks the binding of the CGRP to its receptor. CGRP is a neuropeptide that may play a role in migraine pathophysiology. ix

For important safety information, please consult the QULIPTA ® Product Monograph .

About AbbVie in Neuroscience

At AbbVie, our commitment to people around the world living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, we are providing meaningful treatment options today and advancing innovation for the future. AbbVie's neuroscience portfolio consists of approved treatments in neurological conditions, including migraine, movement disorders, and psychiatric disorders. We have made a strong investment in research and are committed to building a deeper understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Every challenge makes us more determined and drives us to discover and deliver advancements for those impacted by these conditions, their care partners, and clinicians.

For more information, visit www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca.

Follow AbbVie Canada X , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

For more information on AbbVie's complete migraine portfolio, please visit www.abbvie.ca.


______________________________


i https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/fr/media/27081


ii https://www.inesss.qc.ca/fileadmin/doc/INESSS/Inscription_medicaments/Avis_au_ministre/Juillet_2025/Qulipta_2025_06.pdf


iii https://www.inesss.qc.ca/en/themes/medicaments/drug-products-undergoing-evaluation-and-evaluated/extract-notice-to-the-minister/qulipta-migraine-7696.html


iv https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39506371/


v https://migrainecanada.org/understanding-migraine/what-is-migraine/migraine-categories/#criteria


vi Headache Classification Committee of the International Headache Society (IHS) The International Classification of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition. Cephalalgia. 2018;38(1):1-211


vii https://migrainecanada.org/understanding-migraine/what-is-migraine/


viii https://migrainecanada.org/understanding-migraine/what-is-migraine/migraine-categories/#criteria


ix QULIPTA ® Product Monograph. June 2025

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/25/c9481.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVNYSE:ABBVPharmaceutical Investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
- RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis) in Canada 1, 2, 3

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib, 15 mg), the first oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation who have had an inadequate response to a biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years

- Twenty-nine abstracts showcase AbbVie's vast portfolio and continued commitment to changing the way patients living with gastrointestinal disorders manage their condition

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medicine capsule showing active ingredients.

5 Biggest Pharma Stocks in 2025

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the overall life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs.

Companies in this space are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions. In recent years, there has been a particular focus on developing new treatments for diabetes, weight loss and cancer.

With global spending on medicine using list prices growing by 38 percent over the past five years and a forecasted increase of 35 percent through 2029, there is an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of this industry while also benefiting from the diversification and stability provided by established companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Seegnal Inc. (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Inc. Announces Extension of Maccabi Health Services Contract

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that effective September 8, 2025, it has amended its contract with Maccabi Health Services ("Maccabi") for an additional six years and has also expanded the scope of the contract to include all of Maccabi's pharmacies and additional nurses. Maccabi is the second largest Healthcare Management Organization ("HMO") in Israel, serving over 2.6 million Israelis and is renowned for its use of technology and emphasis on patient-centered care, according to Maccabi's website here.

Pursuant to the amended agreement, Seegnal will continue to deliver its patented prescription co-pilot platform for an additional six years, to September 22, 2031, while expanding the scope to nurses and pharmacists in all of Maccabi's nationwide pharmacies. Maccabi is the first in Israel and one of the first HMOs worldwide to offer an end-to-end safety coverage throughout the patient journey, allowing complete visibility to pharmacists in the pharmacies into clinician decision while prescribing patient centric medication. The expanded contract was changed from a fixed base contract to Seegnal's current SaaS based model based on Quarterly Recurring License Fees and is expected to generate additional revenue for the Corporation.

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company") a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025 ("Q3 2025 ").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew.

Invion CEO Maps Path to Peer-level Valuation as Momentum for Cancer Treatment Trials Builds

Invion (ASX:IVX) Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew says the company sees a path to a rerate toward clinical-stage oncology peers — typically valued from AU$30 million to AU$40 million up to several hundred million — if it executes on a trio of near-term priorities: simplifying licencing, cleaning up shareholder financing structures and dialling up investor awareness.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Chew stressed that Invion’s fundamentals are already in place: a platform therapy being tested across multiple cancers with an active clinical program, and a US Food and Drug Administration orphan drug designation potentially fast tracking approvals.

“The challenge is making sure people invest the time to understand where we're at. So if we solve all those three, even without doing any more development work, then we believe that we can get around the comparable levels of valuation, and that creates some interesting opportunities for us,” Chew said.

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc.  (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2025 ("Q2 2025").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Precious Metals Investing

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Precious Metals Investing

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Base Metals Investing

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey