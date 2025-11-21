Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM,OTC:QIMGF) has released the second installment of its Striking Gold video series, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the high-stakes exploration currently underway in Colombia’s Segovia district.

Titled, “We're Betting Everything to Drill Here,” the episode details the company’s "best of both worlds" exploration thesis, revealing a massive geological system at the Tahami project that combines high-grade epithermal gold-silver veins with a large-scale copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry target.

Quimbaya’s Striking Gold video series offers shareholders a transparent view of the company’s aggressive strategy dedicated to proving the depth and value of this significant mineral system at the Tahami project.


Watch the full video here.

