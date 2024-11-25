Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quetzal Copper Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Quetzal Copper Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces the addition of Ms. Lisa Thompson and the departure of John Fraser to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective November 19, 2024.

Ms. Thompson brings over 20 years of experience as a corporate/securities paralegal, working with both large and small public companies listed for trading on US and Canadian stock exchanges. For over five years, Ms. Thompson provided corporate secretarial consulting services for US and Canadian companies. She is a co-founder of Meraki Corporate Services in Vancouver, BC.

Mr. Fraser was a valued founding director. He provided guidance, insight, and contributions to corporate strategy during his tenure. We wish him well as he focuses on new ventures.

"We are pleased to have Lisa join Quetzal Copper to bring additional management and governance experience to our strong technical team. Lisa will replace John Fraser, a founding director who has played a key role in building our Company. We are excited to be in the field again as we prepare our Princeton project for drilling upon completion of the recently announced brokered financing," stated CEO, Matthew Badiali.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada, and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to the producing Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

Quetzal Copper Corp.
Matthew Badiali, CEO
Phone: (888) 227-6821

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated, accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231229

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q)

Quetzal Copper

Ankh Capital Inc is a capital pool company.

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Brokered Private Placement Offering to Raise $3.0 Million

Quetzal Copper Announces Brokered Private Placement Offering to Raise $3.0 Million

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") a North American focused copper exploration company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 6,666,666 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • up to 10,526,315 common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and together with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.19 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 from the sale of FT Shares. Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each Unit issued under the Offering shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces AGM Results

Quetzal Copper Announces AGM Results

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on October 16, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website https://quetzalcopper.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Receives Drill Permit for Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update that it received a permit that allows drilling to commence at the Company's Princeton Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada. The 11,500-hectare property sits between the Hudbay Minerals and Mitsubishi owned Copper Mountain Mine and the town of Princeton.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Princeton is the project that originally convinced us to create Quetzal Copper. It checks all the boxes for a potential home run project: next to an operating mine, high-grades in historic samples, and drive-up/drive-home targets. Despite being next to a world-class mine, the key targets remain undrilled and present an exciting opportunity for Quetzal shareholders. Historically, the targets were spread over a series of mining claims, worked independently. We are thrilled to have all the claims united now and are moving rapidly to commence drilling a soon as we can."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Update on Drilling and Geophysics at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Update on Drilling and Geophysics at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The company completed the two drill holes utilized to complete the InfiniTEM XL downhole geophysical survey. This deep penetrating survey better resolves known EM anomalies at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of field work at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the mobilization of field and drill crews to site.

The planned field program includes 1,500 m to 3,000 m drill program focused on stepping down-dip from open, high-grade copper intercepts from the 2014 program. Then the company plans to perform a downhole InfiniTEM XL geophysical survey - a deep penetrating tool with a depth of investigation of up to 1,000 m below surface - to expand on the existing EM anomalies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper
