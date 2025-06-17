Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining: Gold, Copper Exploration in Historic, Past-Producing Regions in Canada and Mexico

Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ,OTC:QQCMF,FSE:D910) is a Canadian junior explorer advancing two promising projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions: the high-grade La Union gold-silver-lead-zinc project in Mexico’s Sonoran Gold Belt and the North Island copper project in British Columbia, prospective for porphyry and skarn systems.

Focused on near-surface mineralization with proven geologic continuity, Questcorp is strategically positioned near infrastructure in major metal belts. With gold near record highs and a global copper crunch looming, the company aims to unlock outsized value through disciplined exploration and a tightly held share structure.

Location of Questcorp Mining's La Union projectLa Union gold project location

The La Union gold project is a 2,604-hectare, road-accessible CRD-style target on the edge of Mexico’s prolific Sonoran Gold Belt. Surrounded by major mines like La Herradura (6.7 Moz) and San Francisco (1.4 Moz), the property hosts historic underground production by Peñoles and others, with ~50,000 oz reportedly mined in the 1950s at grades of 7–20 g/t gold.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Asset – La Union Gold Project (Mexico): A high-grade carbonate replacement gold system in the Sonoran Gold Belt, boasting historical production, strong geologic signatures and drill-ready targets with >80 g/t gold surface samples.
  • Copper Exposure in Tier-1 Jurisdiction: The North Island copper project lies just north of BHP’s historic Island Copper Mine. It shows promising porphyry and skarn-style mineralization and is adjacent to Northisle’s multi-million-ounce copper-gold deposits.
  • Tight Capital Structure and Strategic Investors: ~63 million shares outstanding with approximately 90 percent held by long-term, high-net-worth and international investors with 3-5 year investment window .
  • Execution-focused Management: Led by Founding President & CEO Saf Dhillon, a veteran builder of public companies, and geologist Tim Henneberry, with over 45 years of global exploration success.
  • Immediate Catalysts: Near-term exploration at both assets with active permitting, drill programs and news flow expected throughout 2025.

This Questcorp Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:qqqotc:qqcmffse:d910copper stockscopper explorationcopper investingCopper Investing
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Keep reading...Show less

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico

Questcorp Mining Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Paul Larkin as Inaugural Advisor

Questcorp Mining Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Paul Larkin as Inaugural Advisor

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCBB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company"), an emerging copper and gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to support the Company's continued growth and development. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Larkin, a highly respected industry veteran in the public company sector, as its inaugural advisor.

Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of Questcorp, stated:
"We are thrilled to welcome an accomplished mining executive like Paul Larkin to the Questcorp team. His decision to join as an advisor is a strong endorsement of everything we've built to date. With Paul's experience and guidance, we aim to enhance shareholder value through the advancement of our highly prospective exploration projects in both Canada and Mexico."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Signs Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico and Completes Technical Report for La Union Project

Questcorp Signs Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico and Completes Technical Report for La Union Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 6, 2024, it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") for the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Project" or "La Union") with Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (the "Vendor") dated May 5, 2025 (the "Transaction"). The Company has also completed and filed on SEDAR+ the La Union Technical Report (the "Report") in support of the Transaction (as defined below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Plans IP Survey at North Island Copper

Questcorp Mining Plans IP Survey at North Island Copper

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce permitting is under way for a 10 to 15 line km induced polarization (IP) survey at the Company's 1,168 hectare North Island Copper project near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

While Questcorp's North Island Copper project hosts 8 targets across the property, the main target is the historic Marisa Zone, a porphyry copper target last explored in the 1990's. Surface sampling and a preliminary 12.3-line km Induced Polarization (IP) survey identified an interesting chargeability anomaly that was followed up by a five hole, 376.43 diamond drilling program. Two of the five holes hit interesting copper values including down hole intervals of 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres in DDH92-01 and 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres in DDH92-03 in an altered quartz diorite. Copper grades were increasing with depth in DDH92-03. The Company plans to follow up these historic results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private offering (the "Offering") of 45,832,539 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,749,952. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 until March 19, 2027 (each, a "Warrant").

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate of 1,683,750 Units. Such participation represents a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is however exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties Announces CFO Transition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Scott is replacing Luqman Khan, who has departed the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Scott, a CPA, CA, and CFA, brings more than 25 years of professional experience in accounting, corporate finance, compliance and banking, and has served on the management teams and boards of a select number of Canadian publicly traded companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Scott has helped raise more than $200 million in equity financing and developed extensive experience in IPOs, reverse takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring. He is a founder and President of Corex Management Inc. ("Corex"), which provides professional services to privately held and publicly traded companies. Mr. Scott has significant public company experience, including senior management and board positions with a number of TSX Venture Exchange issuers including Capitan Silver Corp., K2 Gold Corporation, Riverside Resources Inc., Great Bear Resources Ltd. and First Helium Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Hypromag Achieves Further Technical Milestones as Piloting Ramps Up in Advance of Commercial Rare Earth Magnet Production in The Uk, Germany and USA

Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango") and CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") are pleased to provide a technical update for HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag") and its ongoing advanced pilot programme for the scale-up and roll out of Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") technology to produce domestically sourced and short-loop recycled rare earth magnets with a minimal carbon footprint in the UK (2025), Germany (2025) and United States (2027).

The ongoing advanced pilot programme at the University of Birmingham is proceeding in parallel with development of the commercial scale plant at Tyseley Energy Park in Birmingham, UK.

Keep reading...Show less
FMR Resources

Right to Earn Majority Interest in Highly Prospective Chilean Copper-Gold-Molybdenite Porphyry Project and Placement to raise $2.2m

FMR Resources Limited (ASX:FMR) (FMR or Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional Binding Term Sheet giving it the right to earn up to a 60% interest in a highly prospective copper-gold-molybdenite project in central Chile (Transaction). The Company will joint venture (JV) into selected tenements (the JV Tenements or Concessions) within the Llahuin Project (Llahuin or the Project) held by Southern Hemisphere Mining Ltd (SUH) which overlie the Southern Porphyry Target.

Keep reading...Show less
Somerset Minerals Logo

Multiple High-Grade Results including 51.96% Cu C 52g/t Ag

Somerset Minerals Ltd (“Somerset” or the “Company”) (ASX:SMM) is pleased to announce the initial assay results from the maiden surface sampling campaign at its recently acquired Coppermine Project (the “Project”) in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Colorful mineral rocks with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: St. Augustine Rises 67 Percent on Private Placement

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

A new report released on Wednesday (June 11) by Canada’s Climate Institute suggests Canada risks missing out on a C$12 billion market for critical minerals should the government not enact policy to drive investment in Canada’s mining sector.

The report outlines a growing need for minerals like copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, graphite and rare earths, all of which are found in Canada. These critical minerals are all used to produce goods needed for the energy transition, from photovoltaics to electric vehicles.

Keep reading...Show less
Canoe on the shore of Boundary Lake, Minnesota, with "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Trump to Lift Minnesota Mining Ban, Dundee Buys Adriatic, China Tightens Rare Earth Grip

Here's a quick recap of some of the most impactful resource sector news items for the week.

The period saw the Trump administration move to reverse a Biden-era ban on copper and nickel mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters, while Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM,OTC Pink:DPMLF) penned a deal for assets in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, and China exerted control over rare earth mines in Myanmar.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

Related News

cleantech investing

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Gold Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Gold Investing

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Nickel Investing

FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts and Establishes Grade Continuity over 350 Metres in Final M&I Conversion Assays at Tonopah West

Gold Investing

Ellis Martin Report: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.'s (BLAGF) Rana Vig - Investors are Seeking Producing Gold Companies

resource investing

Two Year Magnetite DSO Offtake Non Binding MoU Signed, Advancing Strategy for Near-Term Production and Early Cashflow

×