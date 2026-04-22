Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Proposed Name and Symbol Change

Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Proposed Name and Symbol Change

Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7IB0) (OTCQB: QNICF) ("QNI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to change its name to "Aurbis Resources Corp." and its Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") ticker symbol to "AURR" (together, the "Name and Symbol Change"). The Name and Symbol Change is part of the Company's rebranding strategy and is intended to better reflect the Company's market identity.

The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name and Symbol Change and upon completion of the Name and Symbol Change, the common shares of the Company will begin trading under the Company's new name and with a new CUSIP and ISIN number.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action with respect to the Name and Symbol Change.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Johan Lambrechts
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1 (855) 764-2535 (QNICKEL)
info@quebecnickel.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Québec Nickel Corp.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Au-Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in North America. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Name and Symbol Change, the anticipated effective date, and the expected trading of the Company's shares under the new name and ticker symbol.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293917

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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