July 30, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
The Conversation (0)
19 June
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
With multiple catalysts ahead, including resource upgrades, expanded production, and further development of its Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case in a rising gold market.
Overview
Gold has continued to demonstrate its resilience as a store of value, with prices peaking at US$3,500.05 per ounce, its all-time high. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, rising geopolitical tensions, and volatile interest rate environments, investors have turned to gold as both a safe haven asset and a hedge against macroeconomic instability.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is strategically positioned to capitalize on this environment as a low-cost, multi-asset gold developer with near-term production potential. The company controls over 1,500 square kilometers of highly prospective ground across three of Western Australia’s most prolific gold belts: the Laverton Tectonic Zone, the Menzies Shear Zone, and the Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
Unlike many junior exploration companies, Brightstar has a key differentiator: it owns a fully permitted, strategically located processing facility near Laverton. This existing infrastructure offers the company a critical advantage, enabling a low-capex restart scenario and faster time to cash flow compared to peers who must first secure permits and fund costly plant construction. This plant is subject of a DFS due for announcement in June 2025.
Through a focused multi-hub strategy, Brightstar has built a robust pipeline of development-ready and resource-growth projects, supported by:
- Over 3 million ounces of gold resources across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone;
- Ongoing high-grade drilling success in 2024 and 2025, including intercepts of up to 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold;
- A track record of low-cost, value-accretive acquisitions, such as Linden Gold Alliance and Alto Metals;
- A dedicated, in-house technical team executing on aggressive exploration, fast-tracked studies, and staged development.
With global gold demand remaining strong, Brightstar is well-positioned to deliver material shareholder value through its integrated production plan, supported by scalable infrastructure, a growing resource base, and access to capital. The company’s strategic approach includes combining brownfields development, organic exploration, and corporate M&A, placing it at the forefront of a new generation of Australian gold producers.
Company Highlights
- ASX-listed gold exploration and development company with a consolidated mineral endowment of 3 Moz of gold across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs in Western Australia.
- Owns and operates 100 percent of project areas: 300 sq km in Laverton Tectonic Zone, 80 sq km in Menzies Shear Zone, and 1,200 sq km in Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
- Gold processing operations at the Laverton facility have commenced under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD), marking a significant milestone in transitioning from exploration to production.
- Recent drilling campaigns have yielded strong high-grade results, including:
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Second Fortune (Laverton)
- 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold at Musketeer (Sandstone)
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Yunndaga (Menzies)
- Following the successful Linden Gold Alliance acquisition, Brightstar has commenced a DFS for the wider development of its Laverton and Menzies assets which is due for release imminently in June 2025.
- Ongoing Sandstone drilling continues to return high-grade intercepts, further supporting project advancement and MRE conversion.
- In 2024, Brightstar signed a $4 million drill-for-equity deal with Topdrill to fast-track exploration at Sandstone.
- The company has successfully executed a US$11.5 million (AU$18 million) revolving stockpile finance facility with Ocean Partners Australia.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Second Fortune, Beta and Alpha project areas.
Highlights:
- Combined, the Laverton Hub JORC mineral resource estimate is 15.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t gold for 848 koz (49 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 292 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Lord Byron (5.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t gold for 251 koz gold)
- Fish (376 kt at 4.0 g/t gold for 49 koz gold)
- Second Fortune (92 kt at 13.4 g/t gold for 40 koz gold)
- Gilt Key (168 kt at 1.3 g/t gold for 8 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of 0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Growth Drivers:
- Second Fortune: Consistent, stable production and cash generation through 2025
- Fish: Mining activities have commenced and site establishment is continuing.
- First ore production targeted in June
- Open pits development: Large scale production opportunities through mining Lord Byron and Cork Tree Well as multi-year base load ore sources
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for expansion of BTR-owned processing infrastructure to 1Mtpa.
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 12.7 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 589 koz gold (37 percent measured and indicated)
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for open pit and underground mining for toll processing/ore sales to a regional Kalgoorlie-Menzies mill.
- Growth Drivers:
- Lady Shenton Open Pit: Proposed multi-year consistent open pit production to provide cash generation. Targeting approvals received and ‘mine ready’ in 2025
- Yunndaga Underground: Planned infill drilling targeting conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to M+I to support inclusion in future mining operations – recent results from this program include 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold
- Development: Advancing discussions with regional mills for 3rd party processing capacity in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies region, targeting a mining decision.
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Growth Drivers:
- Sandstone: Upgrade the Lords, Vanguard, Indomitable and Havilah camps to Indicated classification (40,000m RC+DD)
- Montague: Infill Montague and Whistler to Indicated classification (5,000m RC and 1,200m DD) – RC
- Greenfields: Follow up drilling of priority prospects across Sandstone Hub (West Hacks, Hancocks, Bulchina, Lords Corridor, Duplex) – recent drilling success includes exceptional intercepts at the Musketeer prospect yielding 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold
- Pre-Feasibility Study: Incorporation of 2025 drilling results into MRE upgrades to then factor into 1H 2026 Sandstone PFS
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Development Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Nicky Martin – Chief Financial Officer
Nicky Martin is an experienced finance and accounting professional holding tertiary qualifications in accounting and finance and is a qualified CPA. Martin was previously the Head of Finance at Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) where she oversaw and was actively involved in a rapidly growing mining success story.
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
21 July
Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strategic Acquisition of Aurumin Consolidates Sandstone
18 July
Trading Halt
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
16 July
Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ
10 July
Drilling recommences at Yunndaga
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Drilling recommences at Yunndaga
02 July
High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone
3h
Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch
Jeff Rhodes of Goldstrom Advisory shares his analysis of the gold price and key drivers, plus his precious metals investment strategy.
"Play from the long side. Be prepared to take profits when it looks good, but generally adopt an approach to buy into dips," he said. "Always buy. Don't try to play the markets, just buy on a regular basis."
Watch the interview above for Rhodes' insights on the gold, silver, platinum and palladium markets.
4h
Gold Retreats, Equities Down as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
The US Federal Reserve held its fifth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (July 29) to Wednesday (July 30) against a backdrop of trade tensions, spurred on by the Trump administration's tariffs.
The central bank met analysts’ expectations by holding its benchmark rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range.
Chair Jerome Powell stated that although there were differences of opinion among the Federal Open Markets Committee members, they were clear on why they made their decisions, noting that inflation was tracking higher, but the job market remained stable.
“The labor market looks solid, inflation is above target, and even if you look through the tariff effects, we think it’s still a bit above target, and that’s why our stance is where it is,” Powell said.
The Fed chair also noted a slowing in gross domestic product, which he pointed out was up 2.5 percent in 2024, but initial data from 2025 points to a slowing in growth to 1.1 percent.
The vote to hold the rate was 9-2, with Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller being the dissenters who advocated for cuts. It marks the first time since December 1993 that two board members have broken with consensus.
Both Bowman and Waller were appointed by Donald Trump during his first term in office, with Waller being one of the front-runners to replace Powell when his term as board chairman ends in May 2026.
Trump has been critical of Powell in recent months, with the latest statements coming just minutes before the Fed meeting. The president has said Powell has not moved quickly enough to make rate cuts, despite data suggesting inflation has been starting to increase.
North of the Border, the Bank of Canada (BoC) also held its June meeting on Wednesday.
It also met expectations by holding its benchmark rate at 2.75 percent, with Bank Governor Tiff Macklem citing resilience in the economy despite trade disputes brought on by the Trump administration in the United States.
The BoC last changed its rate with a 0.25 percent cut in March to the current 2.75 percent from 3 percent.
Gold was down in the day’s trading, losing 1.6 percent to US$3,272.75 per ounce. Silver declined more sharply, losing 3.37 percent to US$36.93 per ounce at 3:30 p.m. EST.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) was down, recording a 0.4 percent decline to reach 6,344.17. The Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) slipped 0.17 percent to come in at 23,265 , and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:DJI) lost 0.74 percent, coming to 44,297.
7h
Capricorn Metals' Karlawinda Expansion Gets Thumbs Up
The Karlawinda gold project by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) is now clear to commence all expanded mining activities.
In a Tuesday (July 29) release, Capricorn said that its mining proposal and mine closure plan for the project has been approved by Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).
Karlawinda’s expansion was first revealed by the company last January, following its announcement of its acquisition of the Deadman Flat project in Pilbara.
According to Capricorn, Deadman Flat’s tenements cover approximately 270 square kilometres contiguous to its Karlawinda gold project, allowing for the expansion.
The company aims for Karlawinda to lift gold production by 25 percent, at a peak of 150,000 ounces per annum.
“We have been working hard over the past 12 months to be as prepared as possible for commencement of the project and that should allow an expedited start to construction,” commented Capricorn Executive Chairman Mark Clark.
Following the approval, Karlawinda can now proceed with all expanded mining activities at Bibra, Southern Corridor and Berwick open pits, and construction of the expanded processing plant.
The approval also covers the construction and development of Tailing Storage Facility 2 (TSF2), additional ROM pad, extensions to the southern waste dump and other infrastructure development required.
On July 24, Capricorn also announced its acquisition of Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8,OTC:WRDRF) and its flagship Golden Range project.
The announcement stated that 2.3 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent will be added to Capricorn’s resource, about 25 percent more than its existing Western Australian mineral resource base of 6.8 Moz.
Subject to certain conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in November 2025.
23h
Piche Resources
Investor Insight
With high-quality, drill-ready assets with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold.
Overview
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is an ASX-listed mineral exploration company focused on uranium and gold exploration in Tier-1 jurisdictions: Western Australia and Argentina. The company holds 100 percent ownership of all of its projects and is supported by a highly experienced board and technical team.
Targeting globally significant discoveries in Tier-1 mineral provinces
Piche’s portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia and two large-scale exploration projects in Argentina: the Cerro Chacon gold-silver project and the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project. These projects have delivered high-grade exploration results and are drill-ready, positioning the company to unlock significant shareholder value through systematic exploration programmes.
Piche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia with recent high-grade drilling results over wide intercepts.
- Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in Argentina showing extensive near-surface mineralisation with assays up to 2.86 percent U₃O₈.
- Cerro Chacon gold-silver project with high-grade surface results (up to 11.65 g/t gold and 333.7 g/t silver) across a 14 km mineralised corridor.
- Fully permitted and EIA-approved for drilling at Cerro Chacon (Chacon South and Middle).
- Large, 100-percent-owned tenement package across all projects (Ashburton: 335 sq km; Cerro Chacon: 414 sq km; Sierra Cuadrada: 1,310 km²).
- Board of directors includes former leaders of Peninsula Energy, Orano, Rio Tinto Uranium and Barrick Gold.
- Upcoming drill campaigns planned at Cerro Chacon and Ashburton to test multiple high-priority targets.
- Well positioned for growth in the context of a strengthening uranium and gold price environment.
Key Projects
Gold: Cerro Chacon, Argentina
Cerro Chacon interpreted geology and tenement holding
Cerro Chacon is a large-scale, early-stage gold-silver exploration project located in the Chubut Province of Argentina. The project is situated within a region known for hosting world-class low-sulphidation epithermal systems, including Cerro Negro and Cerro Vanguardia. With multiple gold-bearing structures confirmed over a 14 km corridor, Cerro Chacon is emerging as a highly promising and underexplored precious metals system with substantial scale and grade potential.
Project Highlights
Location: ~40 km southwest of Paso de Indios, Chubut Province
Tenure: 414 sq km across multiple tenements
Highlights:
- A 14 km-long mineralised corridor has been delineated across Chacon Grid, La Javiela and Toro Hosco prospects.
- High-grade geochemical results include:
- 11.65 g/t gold and 120.3 g/t silver at Toro Hosco
- 333.7 g/t silver, 9.48 percent lead, and 8.57 percent zinc at La Javiela South
- Maiden RC drilling programme of 57 holes (7,905 m) scheduled across three main targets:
- Chacon Grid: 45 holes (5,590 m)
- La Javiela: 8 holes (1,740 m)
- Toro Hosco: 4 holes (575 m)
- EIA approvals for Chacon South and Chacon Middle were received in May 2025, enabling drilling to proceed.
- Vein systems range from 2 to 6 km in strike length and up to 50 m in width; hosted within structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal veins (LSEV).
Uranium: Ashburton Project, Australia
The Ashburton project is Piche’s flagship uranium exploration asset in Australia, situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Located within a historically underexplored but highly prospective unconformity-related uranium district, the project provides the company with strong leverage to the growing global demand for uranium. The project is geologically analogous to world-class Proterozoic uranium systems, with multiple confirmed mineralised zones and a regional corridor of 60 km.
Project Highlights
- Location: Pilbara region, ~1,150 km north of Perth
- Tenure: 335 sq km following the recent application for tenement E52/4461 (214 sq km), adding to the existing 122 sq km holdings.
- Highlights:
- 2024 RC and diamond drilling confirmed high-grade uranium mineralisation at multiple stratigraphic levels.
- Best intercepts include:
- 3.45 m @ 5,129 ppm eU₃O₈ from 137.62 m (ARC006)
- 10.48 m @ 1,412 ppm eU₃O₈ from 114.30 m (ADD005)
- 2.42 m @ 2,681 ppm eU₃O₈ from 155.10 m (ADD003).
- 7.86 m @ 2,266 ppm eU₃O₈ from 105.42 m (ADD006)
- The company has outlined a 60 km structural corridor hosting multiple uranium occurrences including Angelo A & B, Canyon Creek, Ristretto and Atlantis.
- Atlantis prospect: historical drilling returned up to 7,400 ppm U₃O₈ over 2.2 m; rock chip samples have returned up to 37 percent U₃O₈.
Uranium: Sierra Cuadrada, Argentina
Sierra Cuadrada is Piche’s primary uranium asset in Argentina, covering a vast area within the San Jorge Basin. This large-scale project has demonstrated strong surface uranium mineralisation with multiple drill-ready prospects. With mineralisation confirmed across extensive zones and supported by historical radiometric and geochemical data, Sierra Cuadrada has the potential to host multiple Tier-1 uranium deposits in a cost-effective, near-surface setting.
Teo 5 and 6 prospect 2024 auger drill programme
Project Highlights:
Location: San Jorge Basin, ~200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia
Tenure: 1,310 sq km across multiple licences
Highlights:
- The project area contains broad, flat-lying mineralisation at multiple stratigraphic levels.
- High-grade uranium assays include:
- 28,650 ppm U₃O₈ (2.86 percent) from rock chip sampling at Teo 8
- 24,017 ppm U₃O₈ from channel sampling
- 2,772 ppm U₃O₈ over 0.5m from auger drill sample
- Mineralised zones extend over a strike of 60 sq km, with confirmed targets on the majority of tenements.
- 2024 auger drilling and sampling confirmed uranium continuity across a sandstone and conglomerate sedimentary package with 14 samples exceeding 200 ppm U₃O₈.
- Rock chip sampling has returned 114 samples >200ppm U₃O₈
- RC drilling is planned to follow up on anomalies identified in the auger and channel sampling programmes.
Management Team
John (Gus) Simpson – Executive Chairman
John Simpson has over 37 years of experience in mineral exploration, development and mining. Previously the executive chairman and founder of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN), a USA uranium producer.
Stephen Mann – Managing Director
Stephen Mann is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in exploration, discovery and development of mining projects, including 20 years in the uranium sector. Formerly the Australian managing director of Orano, the world’s third-largest uranium producer.
Pablo Marcet –Executive Director
Pablo Marcet is a senior geoscientist with 38 years of experience in exploration, discovery and development of mineral deposits. Currently an independent director of lithium producer Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and previously a director of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and U3O8 (TSX:UWE).
Clark Beyer – Non-executive Director
Clark Beyer is an internationally recognized nuclear industry executive with over 35 years of experience. Formerly the managing director of Rio Tinto Uranium and currently principal of Global Fuel Solutions, providing strategic consulting to the international uranium and nuclear fuels market.
Stanley Macdonald – Non-executive Director
Stanley Macdonald is a nationally recognized mining entrepreneur, founding director and instrumental in the success of numerous ASX-listed companies, such as Giralia Resources, Northern Star and Redhill Iron. He is currently a director of Zenith Minerals.
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
29 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
