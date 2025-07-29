Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Metals Australia
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Metals Australia


High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada.

Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium Limited: Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN,OTC:GLNLF) (" Galan " or " the Company ") is pleased to advise that the Comite Evaluador de Proyectos RIGI, responsible for awarding the Argentine Government's Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (the incentive regime for large-scale investments referred to as the " RIGI "), has approved the RIGI for Galan's flagship Hombre Muerto West (" HMW" ) Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina . Galan now expects to receive official approvals relating to the RIGI in due course.

 

The RIGI is a landmark investment framework introduced as part of the Government of Argentina's new economic reform agenda, aimed at encouraging large-scale investment in key sectors, including mining. The RIGI provides long-term certainty on tax and foreign exchange regulations, as well as streamlined permitting, both critical enablers for project financing, efficient construction and operation of the HMW Project over its multi-decade life.

 

 

Executive Presentation - July 2025

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Executive Presentation - July 2025

Reinstatement to Quotation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Agreement to Develop New Expandable Graphite Facility

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to develop new Expandable Graphite facility

Comet share sale and debt repayment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Comet share sale and debt repayment

Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

