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October 20, 2026
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 February
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
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December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel
Independent review of Iceland Demonstration Facility operating data supports the potential for Syntholene to achieve lower direct production costs than conventional fossil-derived fuels under favourable commercial operating conditions.Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
15 October
Oil Hits US$104 After Aramco HQ Hit, Hormuz Ship Sunk
A targeted missile strike on Saudi Aramco’s administrative headquarters and the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz have sent Brent crude prices surging past US$104 per barrel.On Tuesday (October 14) night, Iran-aligned Houthi militias launched a ballistic... Keep Reading...
13 October
Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - TheNewswire - (October 13, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports the results of a scientific study of drill core from the Thmei North ("TN") target on its Andong Bor mineral exploration license... Keep Reading...
12 October
Kinetiko Advances Permitting and Phase 1 Development
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Advances Permitting and Phase 1 DevelopmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
Cenovus Inks C$5.7 Billion Deal to Acquire Athabasca Oil
Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) struck a C$5.7 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH,OTCPL:ATHOF), betting that Ottawa's expedited approval of a new Pacific pipeline will unlock stranded production growth in the Canadian oil sands.The deal adds approximately 45,000... Keep Reading...
02 October
Oil Tops US$102 per Barrel as G7 Readies Reserve Release
The Group of Seven (G7) nations will release 100 million barrels of strategic energy reserves over the next four months to tame record fuel costs, as Brent crude oil holds above US$102 per barrel amid escalating US military deployments to the Middle East.Brent traded at US$102.24 per barrel and... Keep Reading...
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