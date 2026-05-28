Quantum Reports Zinc at Prophecy Property in Northern B.C.

(TheNewswire)
Zinc Assays Return up to 22,000ppm
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 28, 2026 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results of a site visit undertaken by the Quantum exploration team on its wholly owned Prophecy zinc prospect.
The Prophecy claims consist of seven mineral tenures totalling 4,349 hectares. All claims are located approximately 240 km northwest of Fort St. John, British Columbia. The Prophecy property region has been explored since the early 1970's and was optioned by Cominco 1972-73 who completed geological mapping, soil geochemistry, geophysics and drilling. Historic drillhole logs are available which show several intersections of lead and zinc mineralization; however, assays are not available.
The mineralization of the Prophecy claim region is associated with Mississippi-valley type ("MVT") vein systems. In late 2025, an airborne site visit was undertaken by Quantum, and sixteen samples were collected from rock outcrop and float locations. Eight samples returned anomalous zinc results from assays as per Table 1 which indicates the samples associated with anomalous zinc results, (ranging from 1,820 ppm to 22,000 ppm Zn). Anomalous lead ranged from 63 ppm to 5,930 ppm Pb in the same samples with elevated zinc. As per Table 1, barium (Ba) assays returned 27 to 26,900 ppm and strontium (Sr) returned elevated levels from 58 to 5,910 ppm.
Elevated barium and strontium values associated with anomalous zinc and lead assays are consistent with Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) mineralization. The strong Ba–Sr association possibly reflects barite-bearing hydrothermal fluids and interaction with carbonate host rocks, supporting the interpretation of a basin-brine sourced mineralizing system. The association of the barium and strontium values in addition to the zinc and lead strongly support a MVT style mineralizing environment rather than isolated zinc enrichment. This is important, as the geochemical signature shares characteristics with the Pine Point, NWT style MVT system, particularly the association of zinc lead mineralization with elevated barium and strontium values which point to indicators of saline hydrothermal fluid activity. (PDF) Characterization and dispersal of indicator minerals associated with the Pine Point Mississippi Valley-type (MVT) district, Northwest Territories, Canada
Quantum's CEO, Marcy Kiesman stated, "For a preliminary site access visit at the Prophecy project we are very happy with the results of our grab samples. The claims were initially staked to explore the potential of germanium within the zinc minerals - to align with Canada's strategic mineral list. To have assays returning up to 2.2% zinc from surface on the first look at Prophecy is incredible."
Table 1. 2025 Prophecy project anomalous zinc assays (ppm/grams per tonne)
|
Sample Description
|
Ba
|
Pb
|
Sr
|
Zn
|
88004
|
1,190
|
493
|
113
|
7,440
|
88005
|
9,530
|
495
|
223
|
1,480
|
88006
|
3,370
|
179
|
135
|
3,690
|
88007
|
26,900
|
6,840
|
1,500
|
1,820
|
88009
|
24,700
|
5,930
|
5,910
|
4,070
|
88012
|
96
|
216
|
74
|
22,000
|
88015
|
27
|
169
|
58
|
17,500
|
88017
|
21
|
63
|
66
|
9,070
* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The reported results are from surface rock samples only and do not constitute a mineral resource or reserve.
Quantum is currently planning follow up work on the project to include substantive mapping, sampling and prospecting of the claims with a particular focus on the areas with the historical BC MTO Minfile showings:
Minfile Showings
Dunedin 094G032 Gossan 094F030 Hewey 094G028 Mt Boe 094G003 RIC 7 094G031 Stone Hinge 094G029 Valley zinc 094G016 Ridge 094G033 Limric 094G035
About Zinc
Zinc ("Zn") is widely used in industry because of its ease to work with, price point, and corrosion resistance. Main uses consist of coating steel and/or iron to prevent rust, and making alloys (brass), batteries, chemicals and materials and it is also an essential nutrient for humans and animals. Zinc is considered a strategic or critical metal in both Canada and the USA as it is essential for infrastructure (bridges, buildings, rail, etc.), industry (electronics, energy storage, batteries) and national security (protective coatings on ships & equipment, ammunition).
Assay QA/QC
The samples were sampled from outcrop and float locations. Because these samples are technically "grab samples" they are selective by nature and may not represent the mineralization at depth. The samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary. AGAT is certified and licensed for a number of tests and is ISO 9001:2015 and Standards Council of Canada accredited for mineral analysis, chemical/physical testing. The samples underwent sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish.
Qualified Person
Melanie Mackay, PGeo, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, is a director and qualified person for Quantum and approves the technical content of this news release.
About Quantum
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a next generation Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rubidium, gallium, cesium, and silver. Quantum is advancing a high impact exploration portfolio in premier North American jurisdictions. The Company's flagship assets include the NMX East and Discovery Rubidium-Gallium-Cesium Projects in the James Bay region of Québec and the Babine South Silver Project near Burns Lake, British Columbia – two districts with established geological pedigree and growing strategic relevance.
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Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcritical.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
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