Quantum Joins 47G Institute to Support Critical Mineral Initiatives

(TheNewswire)

Quantum's participation with 47G at Utah's Energy Week underscores coordinated efforts to strengthen North American critical materials ahead of shifting U.S. defense sourcing regulations

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2025 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1 ) (" Quantum " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its membership in the 47G Institute (" 47G "). "The 47G UAMMI Institute supports Utah's aerospace, defense, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing industries in addressing emerging challenges and driving economic development." 47G Institute - UAMMI Institute

Quantum's CEO, Marcy Kiesman, has also joined 47G as an advisory board member and will participate in Utah Energy Week, held in Salt Lake City from September 16-18, 2025. This event highlights research, innovation, and commercialization of energy related technologies and initiatives. Utah Energy Week – Office of the Vice President for Research

This partnership is timely given the new U.S. law banning Chinese sourced rare earth magnets in defense systems, effective January 1, 2027, which is expected to cause a supply chain transformation. ( The Pentagon's Rare Earth Ultimatum: Ban on Chinese Materials by 2027 ) The Pentagon is actively searching and investing in alternative sources, and Quantum is strategically advancing its critical mineral projects to meet this demand and help power these next-generation technologies. ( Trump's Rare Earth Gamble: Between Strategy and Spin )

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum stated "Due to the limited supply of critical minerals and their essential role for security and energy, it is vital for organizations to collaborate and form strategic partnerships to secure the future of these resources. Quantum's asset portfolio and strategic direction to supply North America align with 47G, an ecosystem of over 100 members and 20 academic institutions working together to solve pressing challenges."

_____________________________________________________________________________________

About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.

Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Qu é bec, the Victory Antimony Project and Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.

To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com .

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: info@quantumcriticalmetals.com

Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

×