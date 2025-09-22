Quantum Completes Initial Airborne Survey at NMX East Project in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Follow Up MAG-TDEM Survey Planned to Advance Nickel-PGE Drill Targeting

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 22, 2025 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news of August 14 th 2025 the Company has successfully completed an electro magnetic ("EM") very low frequency electromagnetic ("VLF") and magnetic geophysical survey at its wholly owned NMX East Project in Northern Québec.

The survey was designed to validate historical government data and enhance geological targeting at NMX East, which is located in the same region as Power Metallic Mines Ltd. (TSXV-PNPN) Nisk deposit which is a known source of lithium, nickel and platinum group elements ("PGE").

Nickel and PGE are commonly searched for with airborne and magnetic surveys to help locate the rock types of interest ( Vallée et al . 2024).

Next Steps: Enhanced Targeting Through Follow Up MAG TDEM Survey

Based on favourable results, Quantum plans to undertake a follow up high resolution MAG-TDEM (time domain electromagnetic) survey. This advanced geophysical work is expected to significantly improve subsurface modeling and help refine high priority drill targets for Ni-PGE mineralization. Additional information and reports on the air surveys will be released as they become available.

CEO Marcy Kiesman stated:

"In August we confirmed the presence of mafic-ultramafic rocks at surface, and the airborne data further supports the potential for nickel and PGE targets at NMX East. These early results are encouraging as we work to define drill ready targets in this highly favourable prospective region."

Options

The Company also announces the issuance of 4,000,000 stock options to consultants and directors. The options are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of five years, aligning with long-term incentives with shareholder value creation.

References

Vallée, M. A., Moussaoui, M., & Khan, K. (2024). Case Studies of Magnetic and Electromagnetic Techniques Covering the Last Fifteen Years . Minerals, 14 (12), 1286. https://doi.org/10.3390/min14121286

About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.

Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium- Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Qu é bec, the Victory Antimony Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.

To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com .

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com

Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

