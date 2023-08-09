Outstanding Lithium in Soils Confirm Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Qualcomm: Supporting Policies That Encourage Innovation

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

We have been a committed partner to countries around the world for more than 30 years, supporting policies that encourage innovation, foster the advancement of mobile technology and enable business-friendly environments globally. With each new generation of wireless connectivity, we strive to create shared success in collaboration with lawmakers and regulators, and to create new opportunities for local industries and communities

We implement our public policy approach around four key principles:

  • Participation: We engage in policy discussions with governments, organizations and industries around the world to advocate for policies that promote innovation and protect and foster new ideas in wireless connectivity. We are committed to helping policymakers at all levels understand our business model and role as an ecosystem enabler.
  • Responsible Governance: We abide by all applicable laws and regulations regarding political contributions and expenditures, and our contributions are subject to the approval of our senior management with oversight by the Governance Committee of our Board of Directors.
  • Transparency: We publicly disclose to the Federal Elections Commission all political contributions made by our Company and our Political Action Committee, and we abide by all legal obligations of the FCPA and similar legislation around the world.
  • Policy Guides: We carefully monitor and evaluate developments that affect the world of wireless connectivity.

Our key public policy topics are 5G, invention and IP, spectrum, privacy, immigration and taxation. Our general positions are outlined below and published on our public policy website.

We published our global tax strategy to highlight our commitment to being a responsible and transparent corporate citizen. Our approach to tax is consistent with our CoBC and Code of Ethics and is premised on complying with applicable tax laws, maximizing stockholder value and delivering transparent tax reporting and disclosures. We also seek to pay the requisite taxes on profits generated from the activities performed in each jurisdiction.

Implementing our business strategy requires specialized engineering and other talent, as our revenues are highly dependent on technological and product innovations. To ensure that we can attract top talent, we must be able to hire the best engineers, regardless of their country of origin. Beyond fierce competition for talent across our industry and with our competitors, existing immigration laws make it more difficult for us to recruit and retain highly skilled foreign nationals, making the pool of available talent even smaller.

We engage in public policy efforts to support regulations that are aligned to today's economic reality. Our Government Affairs team participates in diverse advocacy efforts that contribute to helping us ensure that immigration laws support our Company's ability to develop leading-edge technologies specifically and our innovation-based global economy in general. Our advocacy efforts, as they relate to immigration laws and recruiting a global workforce, are generally implemented through collaborations with trade associations and diverse coalitions of employers. For more information on our approach to managing a diverse highly skilled workforce, please see our Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index.

Key public policy topics

  • 5G: 5G is a unified connectivity fabric that we believe will transform industries, create jobs and usher in an estimated $13.1 trillion in global sales activity in 203523. To achieve these benefits, we believe governments must adopt policies that support a comprehensive 5G rollout plan.
  • Invention and IP: Invention, innovation and protection of IP are core drivers of economic growth and competitiveness. Without robust patent systems and strong global protection of IP, innovation would be significantly weakened.
  • Spectrum: The benefits of wireless connectivity depend on the availability of adequate and appropriate radio spectrum. We believe in freeing new spectrum in a responsible way to meet the demands of consumers and businesses.
  • Privacy: We believe that cultivating consumer trust through a foundation of security and privacy practices helps drive broader adoption and more personalized wireless technology offerings.
  • Immigration: Highly skilled talent, especially in the areas of math, engineering and the sciences, is vital to the success of our Company and to the future of technological innovation around the world.
  • Taxation: We support policies that incentivize innovation and enable American technology companies to comp

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773322/Qualcomm-Supporting-Policies-That-Encourage-Innovation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Live Well, Work Well at Qualcomm

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

How Qualcomm's Compensation and Benefits Attract and Retain Talent

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Semiconductor Industry Players Join Forces to Accelerate RISC-V

Establishing a new company to drive RISC-V ecosystem and hardware development

Semiconductor industry players Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP® Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., have come together to jointly invest in a company aimed at advancing the adoption of RISC-V globally by enabling next-generation hardware development.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple reports third quarter results

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

Installed base of active devices sets all-time record

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on August 2, 2023 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13739729.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on September 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023 .

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lithium Universe: Letter to Shareholder

Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

×