Qualcomm Sets New Growth Targets, Showcasing Company's Opportunity as On-Device AI Accelerates Demand for its Technologies

Unique Position at the Edge Drives an Expanded TAM of ~$900 billion by 2030 –
– Transformation Redefines Qualcomm, Diversifies Customer Base and Accelerates Growth –
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), a connected computing leader, today outlined its significant opportunities for growth and diversification at its 2024 Investor Day. The company's unique position at the edge is driving access to an expanded TAM of approximately $900 billion by 2030, with more than 50 billion cumulative connected edge device shipments expected from 2024 through 2030.
"Qualcomm's focus on diversification and industry-leading technology roadmap has significantly strengthened the Company's growth profile," said Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, QUALCOMM Incorporated. "As generative AI accelerates demand for our technology and we become increasingly relevant across multiple industries, Qualcomm is well positioned to address a $900 billion opportunity by 2030 across an expanding ecosystem of new customers and partners."
Qualcomm provided new five-year financial targets for its QCT business, including:
- Automotive and IoT to drive combined revenues of $22 billion by FY29
- Automotive revenues to grow to $8 billion by FY29
- IoT to grow to $14 billion in revenues by FY29
- PC to grow to $4 billion in revenues by FY29
- Industrial to grow to $4 billion in revenues by FY29
- XR to grow to more than $2 billion in revenues by FY29
- Rest of IoT to grow to $4 billion in revenues by FY29
At its Investor Day, Cristiano Amon, along with Akash Palkhiwala, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, QUALCOMM Incorporated; Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager of Automotive, Industrial and Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager of Mobile, Compute and XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; and Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Technology Planning & Edge Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., outlined the company's traction and expanded opportunities for diversification. Their full presentations and a replay of the event are available here .
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our Snapdragon® branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.
QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
