11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2024 results which will be broadcast live on January 31, 2024, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13743224.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (858) 658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Endura Technologies Appoints New CEO, and Strategic Board Members to Accelerate Growth of System-on-Chip Power Delivery Pioneer

Endura Technologies a pioneer in advanced power delivery solutions for System on Chip (SoC) applications, announces a significant transformation in its leadership team, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the dynamically evolving SoC power delivery landscape. Michael Sanie a seasoned leader in go-to-market and business strategy, and a veteran of the semiconductor industry, joins as Chief Executive Officer. Faraj Aalaei former CEO and Chairman of Aquantia Corporation and Centillium Communications, two semiconductor companies he built through successful Initial Public Offerings (IPO), steps in as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Benny Malek a visionary in technology leadership, is named as a new member of the Board.

The Inventor Series Sponsored By Qualcomm: Featuring CurveAssure

QualcommOriginally published by VentureWell

Empathy can lead to inspiration.

Apple previews new entertainment experiences launching with Apple Vision Pro

Users can turn any space into a personal theater, enjoy more than 150 3D movies, and experience the future of entertainment with Apple Immersive Video

Apple® today announced a series of groundbreaking entertainment experiences that will be available on Apple Vision Pro ™ beginning Friday, February 2. With more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, combined with an advanced Spatial Audio system, Vision Pro enables users to watch new shows and films from top streaming services including Apple Originals from Apple TV+®, transport themselves to stunning landscapes with Environments, and enjoy all-new spatial experiences that were never possible before, like Encounter Dinosaurs.

Wanda Austin to join Apple's board of directors

Al Gore and James Bell to retire after years of dedicated service

Apple® today announced Dr. Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, has been nominated for election to Apple's board of directors. Dr. Austin brings decades of science and technology experience to her role, and she has a significant track record of advancing innovation and shaping corporate strategy.

Qualcomm and Adams and Adams Launch Free Online IP Training for African Innovators

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Incorporated announced the launch of L2Pro Africa IP e-learning Platform, a free online training program designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers in Africa to protect, secure, and maximize their innovations. This program has been created in collaboration with Adams and Adams, Africa's leading intellectual property (IP) law firm

Apple Vision Pro available in the U.S. on February 2

The era of spatial computing is here — pre-orders begin Friday, January 19

Apple® today announced Apple Vision Pro™ will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store® locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS™, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user's eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store® provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro begin Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST.

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

×