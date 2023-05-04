ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Inaugural Qualcomm® Make in Africa Mentorship Program

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the selection of 10 startups to participate in the inaugural Qualcomm Make in Africa startup mentorship program, as part of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform announced in December 2022. These startups are developing innovative products in clean energy, agricultural technology, computing for education, geospatial predictive analysis, medical technologies, and innovations utilizing electric vehicles. Several startups also feature women in prominent leadership roles

The startups, based in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, and Rwanda, were selected from a pool of 550+ applicants from 34 African countries. They were carefully selected by a global jury based on a variety of qualifications including technical capabilities, business factors, and potential for innovation and intellectual property generation. The Qualcomm Make In Africa startups will receive equity-free mentorship in business planning, engineering, intellectual property protection, and the application of advanced connectivity, sensing, AI/ML and other processing technologies for innovative end-to-end systems solutions. The program is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to add to the continued growth of the continent's technology startup ecosystem.

The shortlisted companies and their technology solutions are (sorted by alphabetical order):

  • Ecorich Solutions - patented organic composting in Kenya
  • Fixbot - Vehicle diagnostics and inspection via OBD dongle in Nigeria
  • Karaa - e-Bike tracking, charging, retrofit, and rentals in Uganda
  • Maotronics Systems Limited - IOT-enabled precision agriculture in Nigeria
  • Microfuse - Affordable plugin computers for the education sector in Uganda
  • Neural Labs Africa Ltd - Deep learning and computer vision for healthcare diagnosis in Kenya and Senegal
  • OneTouch Diagnostics - Diabetes patch and monitoring system in Nigeria
  • QuadLoop - Leveraging e-waste for solar e-Lanterns and battery storage in Nigeria.
  • SLS Energy - Recycled lead-cell battery storage banks in Rwanda
  • SolarTaxi - Electric vehicle (EV) taxi and fleet management in Ghana

Announced in December 2022, Qualcomm Make in Africa will provide 1:1 mentorship for the shortlisted companies with Qualcomm leaders on a regular cadence to guide startups to product realization, as well as provide masterclasses on product management, pitch clinic, IPR, and hardware architecture. The program will culminate in a finale demo day in December 2023, connecting startups with various industry leaders, venture capitalists, investors, and other accelerators.

"I'd like to applaud and congratulate these 10 startups for their innovative solutions," said Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. "I am beyond excited to hear about their respective problem domains and innovative solutions. They have applied their talents and ingenuity to address Africa's present-day needs in areas of reliable access to clean energy, precision agriculture to conserve water and other resources, adaptations of electric transportation for many last-mile needs, using AI and other innovations for accelerating disease pathology and treatment, and addressing energy efficient, affordable computing for the education market. Over the next few months, we will mentor them in areas of business development, technology applications and intellectual property law. We are honored to be able to participate in their entrepreneurial journey and their future impact in Africa."

"As part of our new Africa Innovation Platform, the Qualcomm Make in Africa mentorship program is one of many initiatives we are working on in close collaboration with government and industry stakeholders in Africa, to help position African entrepreneurs and researchers to service markets throughout the continent and realize their global ambitions. We believe that startups based in Africa are best placed to identify uniquely African problems that can be solved through end-to-end systems solutions and new business models," said Elizabeth Migwalla, Vice President and Head of Government Affairs (Middle East and Africa), Qualcomm International, Inc. "We congratulate the shortlisted companies and look forward to a fruitful collaboration for innovation in the coming months."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution - including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more - to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Is Closing the Digital Divide With 5G FWA Mobile Broadband

The digital divide has narrowed significantly in recent years, but there's still more work to be done. Approximately 37% of the world's population remains entirely offline, while millions more don't have access to a reliable internet connection. In this video, Don McGuire, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, and Kirti Gupta, Chief Economist and Vice President, Technology & Economic Strategy, discuss how 5G technology and innovations like 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) could hold the key to bridging the digital divide, giving more of the world's population access to improved educational and economic opportunities

In the developing world, mobile broadband has already played a crucial role in improving connectivity coverage and affordability, especially in countries where most people rely on mobile devices to access the internet. Now, 5G is paving the way to faster mobile broadband speeds and more reliable connections, and 5G FWA is primed to take that progress to the next level. 5G mmWave FWA offers ultra-low latency and multi-Gbps data rates, and can be utilized to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-efficient connectivity. Compared to fiber or fixed broadband, FWA builds on recent radio innovations that improve coverage, capacity, and speed. It's also an economical alternative to aging DSL networks and costly fiber deployments in both urban and rural areas.

Your Guide to Defining an Information Governance Policy

As more industries seek digital transformation - adopting conveniences such as cloud-based connectivity, frictionless operations, and more - their vulnerability to potential threats increases. When it comes to protecting sensitive information, is your company well-equipped to prevent email phishing scams, cybersecurity threats, and other attacks by bad actors

While sharing and collaborating on information assets is essential to streamline workflow within an organization, it's imperative to ensure that any shared information is only accessible by people who need to see it and that it is managed correctly. An information governance policy assures that not only is your company's most confidential data protected, but also that of every department and individual employee.

Apple MixC Shenzhen opens Friday, April 28, in China

The new store invites the local community to discover the best of Apple

Apple® today previewed Apple MixC Shenzhen, the second store in this vibrant city. The new store will serve as an accessible and inclusive space for Apple team members to bring the best of Apple together for the local community.

