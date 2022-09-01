Gold Investing News

Quadro Resources Ltd. ("Quadro" or the "Company") (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROF, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement amending the terms of the August 11, 2020 Yellow Fox/Careless Cove letter of intent with Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("Metals Creek") (see October 8, 2020 news release for details of the original agreement).

Under the terms of the amending agreement, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, in lieu of the second anniversary cash payment of $20,000, Quadro will issue to Metals Creek 500,000 additional common shares of the Company for a total of 900,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share.

CARELESS COVE/YELLOW FOX

The Careless Cove and Yellow Fox properties are located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro press release dated April 28, 2021). Previous work on the two claim blocks which comprise the properties resulted in the discovery of gold mineralization up to 11.38g/t Au and 59.413 g/t Au as described in Quadro's May 27, 2021 press release.

Quadro has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Careless Cove/Yellow Fox claim groups, totaling 40 claim units. The two claim groups form an exciting addition to Quadro's project portfolio in Newfoundland. Whereas the Long Lake, Tulks South, and Staghorn projects are focused on the gold rich Cape Ray Fault system in southwestern Newfoundland, the Careless Cove properties are located to the northeast and are adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s claims, which have seen promising early results. Prospecting and soil geochemistry was carried out in mid-2021 (see Quadro's news release dated May 27, 2021) with exploration and drilling planned for winter 2022. (See Figure 3 for detail.)

From T. Barry Coughlan (CEO & President): "In late-2021, the initial soil sampling and prospecting survey was started as a first step to defining high priority targets for drilling. More recently, May-June 2022 fieldwork included additional prospecting and soil sampling under a more expansive program, results which are pending."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

ABOUT QUADRO RESOURCES

Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property, which it has optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Quadro Resources Ltd.

"T. Barry Coughlan"

President and CEO

Tel (604) 644-9561

info@quadroresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROF, FRA: G4O2), to receive an Investor Presentation

gold explorationquadro resourcestsxv stocks. *sponsoredtsxv:qroGold Investing
QRO:CC
Quadro Resources

Quadro Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro's Staghorn Project, Newfoundland

Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro's Staghorn Project, Newfoundland

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2022, Quadro has closed the definitive option agreement dated June 15, 2022 (the "Option Agreement") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU").

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro's Staghorn Project (the "Staghorn Project") located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn Project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Staghorn Project is comprised of two distinct groups of licenses (see Figure 1) which are immediately within and/or adjacent to TRU's flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quadro Options Its Staghorn Central Newfoundland Gold Property to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Quadro Options Its Staghorn Central Newfoundland Gold Property to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, it has signed an option agreement for the Staghorn property in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU"), giving TRU the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% interest in the Property (the "Staghorn Option").

THE STAGHORN OPTION

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

Drilling Continues to Define Larger Scale to Burns Au Cu System

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a progress report for the two-hole diamond drill program underway at the Burns Au-Cu intrusion-related mineral system. Burns is within the Company’s wholly owned Eastern Lefroy Gold Project, located 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie. The first hole, LEFD006, has been completed to a downhole depth of 1245.8m, with the second hole, LEFD007a, located 240m to the south now underway.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Agrees to Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals for Total Consideration of Up To $60 Million

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalties (the "Portfolio") to Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") for total consideration of up to $60 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nevada Gold Mines Agrees to Sell Royalty Portfolio to Gold Royalty Corp. for Total Consideration of $27.5 Million

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalties (the "Portfolio") to Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") for $27.5 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tempus Successfully Completes A$3.9M Australian Entitlements Offer

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to confirm that its pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to Australian and New Zealand domiciled shareholders of 1 fully paid ordinary share (Share) for every 2 Shares held at an issue price of A$0.05 per new Share, together with 1 free attaching option for every new Share issued (Entitlement Option), raising approximately A$3.9 million, closed on 29 August 2022

The Company intends to apply for quotation of the Entitlement Options, which entitle the holder to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of A$0.075 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101618410"]

Keep reading...Show less
man holds wooden block with the word "inflation" written on it

Miners, Explorers Weigh in on Inflation Impact and Strategies to Fight It

The post-pandemic recovery was severely hampered earlier this year when Russia invaded Ukraine, impeding global economic growth and obstructing supply chains across the world.

The conflict also drove up inflation, which was already high and is now reaching 40 year peaks in many parts of the world, leaving central banks trying to simultaneously spur economic growth and quash elevated prices.

With interest rate hikes in play and the US putting in two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth (typically seen as a recession), discussions about stagflation have begun to circulate. Stagflation is defined as an economic period where inflation is high, economic growth is slow and unemployment is elevated.

Keep reading...Show less

Sarama Resources - New High-Grade Mineralisation Discovered

New Near-Surface High-Grade Mineralisation Intersected at MM Prospect

Sarama Resources Ltd. ( "Sarama" or the "Company" ) (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce that assays from a further 2,300m drilling at its 100%-owned (4) multi-million ounce Sanutura Project (the "Project" ) confirm the discovery of new high-grade, near-surface gold mineralisation outside the current Mineral Resource at the MM Prospect (refer Figure 1); an area which is a key contributor to the Project's 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 2.3Moz Au (Inferred) (1) Mineral Resource

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×