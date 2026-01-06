QNX and Vector's Alloy Kore Attracts Mercedes-Benz in Push Toward Accelerating SDV Development

New Platform Empowers Automakers to Shift Software Engineering Focus from Infrastructure to Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) and Vector today unveiled Alloy Kore™, a Foundational Vehicle Software Platform engineered to simplify and accelerate the development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Designed to address the growing complexity of modern automotive software architectures, Alloy Kore offers a robust, scalable, safety-certified software foundation that enables automakers to innovate faster and with greater confidence. An Early Access release is now available via different distributions from Vector or QNX, giving automakers flexibility in how they adopt and integrate the solution.

Copyright: Vector Informatik.

Alloy Kore: A Strategic Leap Forward

The integration of base-layer components has long been a major challenge for automakers, often diverting focus from higher-value software innovations and compounded by the complexity of integrating and optimizing these foundational elements. OEMs and the industry at large are demanding a standardized approach to core platform software from trusted suppliers that can address the safety and security requirements of SDV software and that promises to reduce risk, accelerate delivery, and enable automakers to concentrate on delivering differentiated value to customers. Alloy Kore is the solution to these challenges. Purpose-built to tame complexity, the platform combines QNX's safety-certified operating system and virtualization with Vector's safe middleware, to deliver a lightweight, scalable foundation for deploying applications across vehicle domains. This unified platform reduces software integration overhead, accelerates development and frees OEMs to focus engineering resources on innovations that truly enhance the in-vehicle experience for passengers and drivers alike.

Early Access Momentum and OEM Adoption

Select OEMs including Mercedes-Benz are already exploring how to integrate Alloy Kore into their next-generation SDV architectures, leveraging its modular middleware and safety-certified operating system to power centralized high-performance control units and enable over-the-air updates across vehicle fleets. This supports efforts to decouple hardware and software development cycles and accelerate time-to-market for new digital vehicle applications.

"The complexity of SDV development is growing exponentially, but the solution isn't to build more - it's to build smarter," said John Wall, President, QNX. "Alloy Kore was built to address that challenge head-on and by abstracting the foundational complexity of vehicle software, we're enabling OEMs to focus their engineering talent on the innovations that truly define their brand - from intelligent driver assistance to personalized in-cabin experiences. This platform is more than a technical milestone, it's a strategic enabler for the next generation of mobility."

As part of the Alloy Kore Early Access program, OEMs can progress prototyping, integrating, and sharing feedback ahead of the platform's certified release in late 2026, which will meet the highest functional safety (up to ISO 26262 ASIL D) and cybersecurity (ISO/SAE 21434) standards. QNX and Vector also aim to enable leading auto and commercial vehicle OEMs along with industry associations to leverage Alloy Kore as a reference architecture, accelerating innovation and ensuring interoperability across the automotive ecosystem. This commitment reflects the companies shared vision of driving open standards, safety, and performance for next-generation mobility.

"Alloy Kore marks a pivotal shift in how OEMs approach the software-defined future," said Matthias Traub, President & Managing Director at Vector. "Rather than reinventing the wheel with every new vehicle program, automakers now have a scalable, modular platform that reduces integration overhead and fosters faster innovation cycles. We built Alloy Kore to be a catalyst for collaboration - one that empowers OEMs to focus on what matters most: delivering intelligent, personalized, and safe mobility experiences. The enthusiasm and alignment we've seen in early conversations with OEMs is a strong signal that the industry is ready to move beyond legacy architectures and embrace a more agile, application-focused approach to vehicle software."

See Alloy Kore in Action at CES 2026

A live demo of Alloy Kore will be available to view at CES from January 6 - 9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit QNX at Booth #4024 in the West Hall or schedule a meeting with a spokesperson here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 275 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

About Vector

Vector is a leading solution provider and trusted partner in the development and networking of software-defined systems. For more than 35 years, Vector delivers efficient, high-performance solutions for embedded systems to OEMs and suppliers that meet the highest standards of functionality, safety, cybersecurity and efficiency-primarily in the automotive industry, and increasingly in MedTec, IoT, rail, and aerospace.

With a strong commitment to open, modular, and scalable software platforms (Vehicle-Cloud)-built on proprietary components and seamlessly integrating open-source ones-Vector is a key enabler of the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) transformation. It collaborates with industry leaders such as Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Mahindra on strategic SDV initiatives.

An independent company, Vector employs more than 4,500 people worldwide and generated more than €1 billion in revenue in 2024. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Vector maintains a global presence with offices in Austria, Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Vector Media Relations
Editorial contact partner:
Catherine Schneider
Mexperts AG
catherine.schneider@mexperts.de

SOURCE: QNX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

