Q2 Metals Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cisco Lithium Project

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cisco Lithium Project", with an effective date of April 20, 2026 and signed June 3, 2026, (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR+.

The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.q2metals.com as well as on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

Upcoming Events

The Company will be attending the following events:

121 Mining Investment New York, New York June 15 – June 16, 2026
Secretariat to the Cree Nation Abitibi-Témiscamingue Economic Alliance 2026 Annual Conference Val D'Or, Quebec June 16 – June 17, 2026
Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials 2026 Las Vegas, Nevada June 22 – June 25, 2026


ABOUT Q2 Metals Corp. 

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Cisco Lithium Project which is located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Cisco Deposit is strategically situated just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, providing access to rail infrastructure in the Town of Matagami, ~150 km to the south, with connections to deep seaports beyond.

The current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cisco Deposit outlines a pit-constrained resource of 270 Mt grading 1.36% Li2O at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off grade and an additional underground-constrained resource of 24 Mt grading 1.34% Li2O Inferred at a 0.7% Li2O cut-off grade. Together, these support a combined inferred mineral resource of 295 Mt grading 1.36% Li2O. The Cisco Deposit remains open along strike, with several additional high-priority targets identified across the broader 41,253 ha project area.

The 2026 exploration program is ongoing, with a primary focus on infill drilling aimed at advancing the resource toward an indicated classification. The program also includes targeted expansion drilling and regional exploration designed to evaluate high priority targets surrounding the Cisco Deposit and across the broader project area.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
     
Alicia Milne Jason McBride Chris Ackerman
President & CEO Investor Relations Manager Corporate Development
Alicia@Q2metals.com Jason@Q2metals.com Chris@Q2metals.com


Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@Q2metals.com
www.Q2Metals.com

Social Media: 
Follow the Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram 

Forward-Looking Statements 

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. 

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the conceptual nature of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company's current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


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