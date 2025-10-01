PyroGenesis Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis") (TSX: PYR,OTC:PYRGF) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in innovating for ultra-high temperature processes and engineering, and a technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), which has been conditionally approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The Private Placement consists of two Unit Groups:

  • First Unit Group: The issuance and sale of 6,666,665 units at a price of $0.63 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,199,999. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.28 for a period of forty-eight (48) months following the closing date. It is expected that the CEO will subscribe for the majority, if not all, of this Unit group.

  • Second Unit Group: The issuance and sale of 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit, for approximate gross proceeds of $800,000. Each warrant under this group entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date.

The closings of both Unit Groups are expected to occur in up to three (3) tranches each.

The Common Shares and warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement, and the Common Shares underlying the warrants, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Among the interested participants, P. Peter Pascali, the President and CEO of PyroGenesis, intends to directly subscribe for approximately $4,000,000, for up to 6,666,665 units at $0.63.

PyroGenesis intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement remains subject to the TSX's final approval, as well as other customary closing conditions.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 30 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com


Primary Logo

PyroGenesis Canada Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and systems. The company provides technical & manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, and turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. Its Product categories include Aluminum & Zinc Dross Recovery, Plasma Atomized Metal Powders, Waste Management, Innovation / Custom Process Development, and Plasma Torches. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, Europe, Mexico, Asia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, South America, and Africa.

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c9322.html

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

