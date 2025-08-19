Purepoint Uranium Sets Final Size of Private Placement at $6 Million

Purepoint Uranium Sets Final Size of Private Placement at $6 Million

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that it has set the final size of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Offering") at $6,000,000. The book is now fully subscribed, and no further subscriptions will be accepted.

The Offering will now be comprised of a combination of the following:

  • 3,846,154 Saskatchewan flow-through units of the Company (each, a "SFT Unit") at a price of $0.65 per SFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000 with each SFT Unit consisting of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "SFT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant");
  • 4,479,757 national flow-through units of the Company (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.59 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,643,057 with each NFT Unit consisting of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "NFT Share") and one Warrant; and
  • Up to 1,452,446 traditional flow-through units of the Company (each, a "TFT Unit", together with the SFT Unit and the NFT, the "Units") at a price of $0.59 per TFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $856,943 with each TFT Unit consisting of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "TFT Share", together with the SFT Shares and the NFT Shares, the "FT Shares") and one Warrant.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds of the FT Shares sold under the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025.

The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the listing of the FT Shares and the Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Resale of the securities of the Company distributed under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering. The Company is targeting to close the Offering on or around August 28, 2025.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion of planned exploration activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, statements regarding the tax treatment of the Units and the timing to renounce all Canadian Exploration Expenses, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner, that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms as anticipated by management, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, and that the Company will receive regulatory approval with respect to the Offering. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not be able to complete the Offering on the terms as anticipated by management or at all, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, that the Company will not receive regulatory approval with respect to the Offering, risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

For Immediate Release - Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263009

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


