Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. The winter drilling has defined a continuous corridor of elevated radioactivity associated with the Osprey Zone electromagnetic (EM) conductor.

"Spanning over a one-kilometre distance, we have been able to consistently target and intersect elevated radioactivity north of our original Osprey Zone discovery," explained Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "Moving the drill with large 300 metre step outs, we have determined that the northern portion of the Osprey EM conductor was subject to an area wide mineralization event resulting in the potential for significant uranium deposition. More importantly, our final hole of the season, OSP22-15, encountered numerous structures with hematite alteration and silicification. We were unable to begin a second hole at this location due to spring conditions, but we certainly intend to resume drilling here as soon as practical later this year."

Highlights

  • 12 holes were completed this winter totaling 2,088 metres at the Osprey Zone
  • Nine of the twelve holes encountered anomalous radioactivity at a shallow depth from surface across a distance of 1.2 kilometres (0.75 miles) (see table and figures below)
  • The highest levels of radioactivity were seen in holes OSP22-04, OSP22-06, OSP22-12 and OSP22-13 that returned peak radiation levels of 8,830 cps, 33,070 cps, 6,367 cps and 8,002 cps respectively. Assays are pending
  • The EM conductor that represents the graphitic unit hosting mineralization continues for an additional kilometre north of the completed drilling and nearly one kilometre to the southeast
  • Purepoint intends to immediately schedule a 2022 follow up drill program to continue the expansion of this prospective conductor
  • A National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the Red Willow project containing Purepoint's work and analysis to date can be found on the Company's web site at https://purepoint.ca/projects/red-willow/ ("Technical Report on the Red Willow Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada October 16, 2015")

Table 1: Preliminary Results from current Drill Program at Red Willow's Osprey Zone

Hole NumberFrom (m)To (m) Width (m)Avg CPSPeak CPS
OSP22-0444.645.61.05308,830
47.249.01.8570
71.072.11.13,210
75.976.40.5870
148.7149.20.5730
OSP22-05


N/AN/A
OSP22-0675.275.70.51,21033,070
77.779.31.6590
86.590.54.05,800
OSP22-07124.2125.51.37402,070
127.1127.60.51,040
OSP22-08142.8143.30.5630950
OSP22-09


290
OSP22-1072.674.11.55601,160
78.480.52.1840
104.6105.10.5630
OSP22-11


675
OSP22-12144.6145.00.56696,367
147.0147.80.72,944
148.8150.00.82,733
OSP22-1377.077.50.55,8398,002
OSP22-1472.072.50.56871,140
OSP22-15


303

 

NOTE: Reading from downhole total gamma probe in counts pr second (CPS).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/120796_8e5db50fb4ce4afa_002.jpg

Figure 1: Red Willow's Osprey Zone 2021/2022 Drill Program Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/120796_8e5db50fb4ce4afa_002full.jpg

Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying

A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.

Red Willow Project

The 100% owned Red Willow property is situated on the northern edge of the eastern Athabasca Basin mine corridor in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The property is located in close proximity to several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.'s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometres to the southwest, and Cameco's Eagle Point mine that is approximately 10 kilometres due south.

Red Willow consists of 17 mineral claims having a total area of 40,116 hectares. Geophysical surveys conducted by Purepoint have included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (VTEM) surveys, an airborne radiometric survey, ground gradient array IP, pole-dipole array IP, fixed-loop and moving-loop transient electromagnetics, and gravity. The detailed airborne VTEM survey provided magnetic results that are an excellent base on which to interpret structures while the EM results outlined over 70 kilometres of conductors that in most instances represent favourable graphitic lithology.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

