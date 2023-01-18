Purepoint Uranium Begins Drill Program at Red Willow

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

"At our Osprey Zone and the nearby Radon Lake Zone, we are continuing to follow-up on significant uranium signatures identified across much greater strike length than we typically see elsewhere," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We anticipate drilling numerous holes this winter since we are located on the shallow eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and our target depths are less than 200 metres."

Highlights

  • Approximately 2,800 metres of diamond drilling across 15 holes are anticipated during this program
  • Drill and crew mobilized at the Red Willow camp last week and commenced drilling this past weekend at the Osprey Zone that returned 0.47% U3O8 over 0.9 metres in hole OSP22-06
  • Details of the Red Willow project and the Osprey and Radon Lake Zones can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report available on our website at: https://purepoint.ca/projects/red-willow/
  • A second drill program is currently underway at the Hook Lake Joint Venture project in the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin

Red Willow Project

The 100% owned Red Willow property is situated on the northern edge of the eastern Athabasca Basin mine corridor in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The property is near several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.'s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometres to the southwest, and Cameco's Eagle Point mine that is approximately 10 kilometres due south.

Red Willow consists of 17 mineral claims having a total area of 40,116 hectares. Geophysical surveys conducted by Purepoint have included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (VTEM) surveys, an airborne radiometric survey, ground gradient array IP, pole-dipole array IP, fixed-loop and moving-loop transient electromagnetics, and gravity. The detailed airborne VTEM survey provided magnetic results that are an excellent base on which to interpret structures while the EM results outlined over 70 kilometres of conductors that in most instances represent favourable graphitic lithology.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151594

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has commenced at the Hook Lake Joint Venture located on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"Our drill program will test numerous electromagnetic targets along the Carter Corridor where we are anxious to see how results compare to the neighbouring Patterson Corridor," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "It will be a busy winter for us with our second drill program starting soon on the Eastern side of the Basin."

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of the Fall 2022 drill program at the 100%-owned Red Willow and Turnor Lake projects within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 6 drill holes were completed on these two projects and one hole was lost for a total of 2,080 metres.

"To date, the Red Willow drilling has been advancing in large 400 metre step outs to define the extent of the known Osprey uranium mineralization. With the completion of this four-hole program, we are ready to conduct refined follow-up drill testing during the cost-effective winter months," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "Our first two holes along Turnor Lake's Serin conductor were designed to test for mineralization and understand the geologic setting of the uranium-rich LaRocque corridor as it extends across the northern portion of the property. Drilling this season confirmed our conductor is associated with favourable rock types and alteration and that more drilling is certainly warranted."

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 48,642,857 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,405,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half (12) of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 23, 2022 from $2,000,000 to $3,750,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 53,571,429 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 28,571,429 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $2,000,000.03. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed after the Christmas break on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Three holes were completed in December totaling 855.5 metres and 95 samples were collected for geochemical analysis at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Forum has budgeted for a further 3000 metres to be drilled during this drill campaign.

Gravity crews are on site to conduct surveys over priority targets identified by an airborne time domain electromagnetic survey completed last year (Figure 2). Approximately 3700 gravity stations are to be collected over the main conductive trends at a 100x100m station spacing.

Two Drills Focused on Expansion of High-Grade Pike Zone Uranium Discovery

Unconformity Target Tests at Pike Zone Priority for First Drill Holes

Peter Dasler Retires as President, Remains as Non-Executive Director

Dr. Karl Schimann Retires as Director, Remains as Geological Consultant

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 5 and 19, 2022, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and raised an additional $668,005 through the issuance of 5,138,500 flow through units at a price of $0.13 per flow through unit. (the "Final Tranche"). Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.17 for up to two years expiring December 21, 2024. In total, Forum has raised $2,166,305.18 and issued 16,663,886 units of this financing.

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities the management information circular and related meeting materials (the " Meeting Materials ") of the Company for use at the special meeting (the "Meeting ") of Virginia Energy shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving, among others, the Company and Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium " or " CUR "), as previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Arrangement "). The Company has also mailed copies of the Meeting Materials to Shareholders entitled to vote on the Arrangement at the Meeting.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the oversubscribed 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 21, 2022 and increased on December 1, 2022 consisting of 1,381,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $138,100 . In total the Company issued 18,161,000 units for total gross proceeds of $1,816,100 .

