Precious Metals Investing News
Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to provide an update on corporate matters, including the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, the appointment of a new director, the grant of options and the execution of another property acquisition. EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The reduction of the stated capital of the Company's common shares submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in Puma ...

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on corporate matters, including the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, the appointment of a new director, the grant of options and the execution of another property acquisition.

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The reduction of the stated capital of the Company's common shares submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in Puma Exploration Inc.'s circular dated January 2022 was approved at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held virtually on March 9, 2022.

NOMINATION OF JACQUES DION TO PUMA'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Jacques Dion has been appointed to Puma's Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Dion has more than 30 years of experience in environmental assessment, the management and transportation of hazardous materials, as well as emergency spill response planning. Following the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, he was Project Director for recovering and treating petroleum hydrocarbon impacted water. He was involved in 4 major northern military site clean-up projects: Resolution Island, FOX-C, Cape Christian, and Cape Dyer. Mr. Dion also designed a solid waste management plan for the City of Iqaluit. He is a Board member and founder of Avataani Environmental Services with a local Nunavik partner. He also acted as Vice-President and Board member for 14 years with Qikiqtaaluk Environmental Services, an Inuit firm located in Iqaluit.

" We're delighted to have Jacques join our Board. ESG is woven into the fabric at Puma, and Jacques' experience will be very beneficial as we continue to grow our Williams Brook Gold Project. With the addition of Jacques to the Board, our team has a demonstrated record of success in exploration, environmental assessments and mine start-ups. Puma is becoming a major player in the emerging New Brunswick gold space; we're assembling the know-how to ensure its continued success," commented Marcel Robillard, Puma's President and CEO.

ADDITIONAL PROPERTY ACQUISITION

Puma has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire the Ferguson Brook mineral claims from Slam Exploration Inc. ("Slam"). The Ferguson Brook mineral claims comprise 42 claim units covering 912 hectares of prospective land adjacent to the Williams Brook Gold Project.

To earn 100% interest in the Ferguson Brook mineral claims, Puma agrees to issue Slam on closing:
(a) a $15,000 cash payment and 250,000 common shares of the Company;
(b) a $25,000 cash payment upon a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment;
(c) a $50,000 cash payment upon a Positive Feasibility Study;
(d) a $100,000 one-time cash payment upon reaching Commercial Production.

The Ferguson Brook mineral claims are defined as two (2) properties. Property A comprises 35 claim units that Slam acquired by staking. Property B comprises a 7-unit portion of the Property that Slam acquired through an "Underlying Agreement" with a third party. Slam retains a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any commercial production from Property A. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e.,1%) may be purchased by Puma for $1,000,000. Puma retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that Slam holds.

Slam will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any commercial production from Property B. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e., 0.50%) on Property B may be purchased by Puma for $500,000. Puma retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 0.50% NSR royalty that Slam holds. Puma will respect the terms and assume the NSR commitment of the Underlying Agreement on Property B. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Pursuant to its Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, Puma has granted an aggregate total of 650,000 incentive stock options to certain Company directors, advisers, and consultants. The options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share until March 10, 2024.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Puma has developed and implemented precautions and procedures compliant with Québec and New Brunswick's health guidelines. Strict protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all staff, thereby reducing the potential of community contact and spreading of the virus.

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share-dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305;
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2161d64-f901-4bb4-8c15-7f101441f25a


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration TSXV:PUMA Gold Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Signs Strategic Land Package Agreement to Extend Its Williams Brook Gold Property

Puma Exploration Signs Strategic Land Package Agreement to Extend Its Williams Brook Gold Property

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims ("the Claims") in nine (9) separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are located along strike of the gold trends identified at Williams Brook to date (see Figure 1). While there's been limited exploration carried out on the Claims so far, trenching undertaken in 2021 returned gold results up to 8.67 gt Au . Puma will compile and analyze available data this winter in preparation for a comprehensive surface exploration program next summer.

Over the past 15 months, Puma has consolidated a patchwork of mining claims that had seen little to no modern exploration work. The Company's successful 2021 exploration program, combined with the initial visual observations from the current 10,000 metres drilling program at The O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), were catalysts to secure more ground with similar potential contiguous to the existing landholding.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 10,000 metres diamond drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold found by surface exploration (see Figure 1).

To date, eleven (11) holes have been drilled for a total of 965 metres. Those holes were collared between100 to 200 metres northeast of the Lynx Gold area, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including an intersection of 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB 21-02 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ).

Keep reading... Show less
BTV Travels from BC to the Maritime Region with Evergold, Exploits Discovery, Maritime Resources & Puma Exploration

BTV Travels from BC to the Maritime Region with Evergold, Exploits Discovery, Maritime Resources & Puma Exploration

On national TV Sat. Feb 19 & Sun. Feb 20, 2022 - BTV-Business Television drops in on emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (the "2022 EMS"). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually only via live webcast at https:virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com1271 .

At the 2022 EMS, shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution in connection with the distribution of shares of Melius Metals Corp. ("Melius Metals") to Puma's shareholders other than U.S. shareholders (the "Distribution"). This special resolution is to seek shareholder approval for an increase in reduction of stated capital already approved at the previously held annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021. The increase in the reduction of stated capital is proposed to reduce any potential fiscal impact on Puma's shareholders considering anticipated changes to Melius Metals' listing price. The fair market value for the Melius Metals shares is expected to be between $0.25 to $0.35, which is significantly above the $0.10 initially expected at the benefit of all Puma's shareholders.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings Clarification on Previous Drill Intercept

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings Clarification on Previous Drill Intercept

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ). A typo occurred in the final version of the news and should have been written 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres as shown in the Figure 1 and well described in the press release Sept. 15, 2021. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Puma's properties are located in an emerging Gold District with great potential. To ensure its control of the area, the Company secured the most prospective claims surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property.

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin, adjacent to the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan.

ALX has prepared two target areas along a previously untested geophysical conductor (the "Zinger Conductor") first detected by a 2005 MegaTem airborne survey and confirmed by ALX's 2017 ZTEM airborne survey. A Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil survey carried out by ALX in October 2021 outlined two areas along the Zinger Conductor interpreted as prospective for uranium mineralization, shown on the map below as GC22-01 and GC22-02.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Expands Valley Gold Mineralization to >2 km with Discovery of Ridge Zone on Its Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Expands Valley Gold Mineralization to >2 km with Discovery of Ridge Zone on Its Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Snowline has discovered the "Ridge" zone, a 1.0 km stretch of anomalous gold in soils, talus fines and rock samples on the northeast shoulder of the Valley intrusion
  • Gold-bearing sheeted quartz veins within this new zone similar are to those hosting Snowline's 2021 Valley drill discoveries
  • Ridge zone significantly increases bulk-tonnage scale potential and further demonstrates fertility of the Valley intrusion.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional surface sampling results from its "Ridge" zone, immediately adjacent to its Valley discoveries on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Contour soil and talus fine samples as well as rock grab samples reveal a 1.0 km zone of anomalous gold concentrations on the northeast edge of the Valley intrusion associated with sheeted quartz veins arrays. A continuous stretch of 18 contour soil and talus fine samples spanning 750 m within the zone averaged 0.21 ppm Au, with values up to 0.758 ppm Au. The zone is open in all directions

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fines, rock and magnetic results around the Valley intrusion delineates an open, 1.0 km zone of anomalous gold concentrations to 0.758 g/t Au in soils near sheeted quartz vein arrays. Background colours show detailed total magnetic field data, with pinks and purples denoting high field values and blues low.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at 55 Zone, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from ten (10) drill holes at the 55 Zone, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending from the Garrcon deposit area.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization as extensions to the current 55 Zone mineral resource estimate within and as extensions to the economic open pit, over a strike length of 800 m and a width of 250 m.

Keep reading... Show less
Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Announces Deep Core Holes Point to Large Copper Porphyry Potential at Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is very pleased to have discovered a granodiorite porphyry underlying areas where the Company has drilled significant copper. The discovery strongly supports the large scale copper deposit emerging from the historic mining and recent drilling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/116240_f9327d43f4442a92_001.jpg

Cross Section 4502840N-Long Section Looking N09E

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Gold Corp. - On the Right Path

Newrange Gold Corp. - On the Right Path

Drilling at North Birch. Newrange commenced drilling in February at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario, Canada with approximately 2,000 meters of drilling planned. Once completed, the rig may be moved to the nearby past-producing Argosy gold mine to test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings, along with the continuity of other veins. Geophysical surveys lead the way. In April 2021, Newrange completed an induced polarization (IP) survey over the eastern portion of the North Birch project area covering the main target horizon. The survey revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which are being targeted for drilling and coincide with the target horizon along the limb of the sheared and folded iron formation. A LiDAR survey conducted last summer revealed a pronounced break in the topography reflecting an 8-kilometer-long shear zone. Drilling confirms expectations. As originally interpreted from the company's geophysical work, the first diamond drill hole on the primary target horizon confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone greater than 100 meters wide. The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation show moderate to high carbonate alteration, and local quartz veining. Both the iron formation and basalts can be mineralized and the presence of strong shearing and carbonate alteration with local quartz veining and sulphides indicate that Newrange is on the right path. Rating is Outperform. We think 2022 will be an eventful year for Newrange as activity accelerates at both North Birch and Argosy. We believe the drilling program could reveal the significant discovery potential at North Birch and unrealized potential remaining at Argosy. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
figurine shoveling gold bars and coins

VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver and Uranium — What to Watch as "New Iron Curtain" Descends

Lobo Tiggre March 2022 youtu.be

The war between Russia and Ukraine remains front and center for resource investors as commodities across the board continue to feel the impact of this developing situation.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, founder and editor of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his thoughts on what the war — and more importantly, sanctions — mean for gold, silver and uranium.

Importantly, he explained that even if the war ends soon, he doesn't see sanctions being removed. Tiggre believes they are here to stay, and will create a "new Iron Curtain" with widespread implications for the global economy.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×