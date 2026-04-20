Pulse Biosciences' nPulse Technology to be Featured at the Heart Rhythm Society 2026 Annual Meeting

Pulse Biosciences' nPulse Technology to be Featured at the Heart Rhythm Society 2026 Annual Meeting

nPulse™ Technology highlighted in late-breaking feasibility study and live case transmission

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), developer of nPulse™ technology using proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation™ (nsPFA™) energy, today announced that its nPulse™ Cardiac Catheter will be prominently featured during the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 23-26 in Chicago, Illinois.

At HRS 2026, Pulse Biosciences will present late‑breaking clinical trial updates, highlighting European feasibility study one‑year outcomes of nanosecond PFA using a compliant catheter for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The Company will also participate in a live case transmission during the PFA Live Case Summit.

In addition to its booth and technology suite, the proprietary nsPFA™ Technology will be featured at several events at the HRS 2026 Annual Meeting including:

Thursday, April 23, 2026

PFA Live Case Summit – Session II: Live PFA Cases
Time: 9:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
Location: McCormick Place – Room S406AB

  • Live Case Title: PVI+PWA Using Nanosecond PFA
  • Case Site: Fakultní nemocnice Motol a Homolka, Prague, Czech Republic
  • Case Operators: Jan Petru, MD, and Moritoshi Funasako, MD

This live case will demonstrate the use of Pulse Biosciences' nsPFA™ technology in the treatment of atrial fibrillation, highlighting procedural workflow, lesion delivery, and real‑time performance in a clinical setting.

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Late Breaking Clinical Science
Time: 11:45 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.
Location: Room S100AB (Plenary Room)

  • Presentation: One year Outcomes of Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Catheter to Treat Atrial Fibrillation: A Multicenter Experience
  • Presenter: Vivek Reddy, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

This late‑breaking presentation will report one‑year clinical outcomes from a multicenter experience evaluating nanosecond pulsed field ablation using a compliant catheter to treat atrial fibrillation, contributing important longer‑term data to the evolving PFA landscape.

Posters & Oral Abstracts

Presentation | Novel Mapping and Ablation Technologies
Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
Time: 1:10 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
Location: Heart Rhythm Hub 3 – South Lobby

  • Oral Abstract: Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Circular Catheter to Treat Atrial Fibrillation: A Multicenter Experience
  • Presenter: Petr Neuzil, Fakultní nemocnice Motol a Homolka, Prague, Czech Republic

Featured Poster Session I
Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
Time: 3:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Location: Abstract Pavilion – Exhibit Hall

  • Abstract: Effects of Dose and Catheter Orientation on Focal Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Lesions: A Preclinical Study
  • Presenter: Masaya Shinohara, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue as well as initiating regulated cell death. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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