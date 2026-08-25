Puerto Rico Governor Says Island 'Open for Business': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 25th

  • Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón will join NYSE Live.
    • Puerto Rico says its 'Open for Business' and is working to establish itself as a premier investment, business, and entrepreneurship destination.
    • Puerto Rico is committed to a new chapter of economic transformation.
  • Suburban Propane Partners with NASCAR Cup Series Driver Ross Chastain.
    • Suburban Propane (NYSE: SPH) CEO + President Michael Stivala and driver Ross Chastain will discuss the significance of the partnership.
    • Chastain will act as a brand ambassador for Suburban Propane and participate in campaigns and events.
  • Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman will join Taking Stock this afternoon.
    • Ackerman announced earlier this year that she will retire from the position at the end of August.
    • Ackerman has served as Big East commissioner since 2013.
  • Investors await key economic data and earnings later this week.
    • The July PCE Price Index will come out Wednesday morning, giving investors a fresh look at the state of inflation.  
    • Nvidia is due to report its Q2 figures after market close on Wednesday.

Opening Bell
Puerto Rico marks being a destination for investment, capital, and entrepreneurship

Closing Bell
The Big East Conference celebrates commissioner Val Ackerman

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

USTA at NYSE on August 24

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puerto-rico-governor-says-island-open-for-business-nyse-content-update-302859411.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/25/c4648.html

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