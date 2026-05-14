Publication of Prospectus

Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc

14 May 2026

Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Information Memorandum dated 13 May 2026 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Shell plc (as Issuer and as Guarantor)

The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the documents incorporated by reference.

To view the full document and the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Information Memorandum dated 13 May 2026

information-memorandum-dated-thirteen-may-2026.pdf

Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the three month period ended 31 March 2026

https://www.Shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results.html

Form 20-F filed by Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2025, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

https://www.Shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre.html

Annual Report of Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2025

https://www.Shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre.html

Form 20-F/A filed by Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2024, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

https://www.Shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre.html

Annual Report of Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2024

https://www.Shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-download-centre.html

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025

https://www.Shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association.html

Shell International Finance B.V. Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024

https://www.Shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association.html

Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2014

https://www.Shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Information Memorandum dated 11 August 2015

https://www.Shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Information Memorandum dated 9 August 2016

https://www.Shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019

https://www.Shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020

https://www.Shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Other content available on Shell's website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell's website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

LEI number of Shell International Finance B.V.: 213800ITMMKU4Z7I4F78

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: UK / International Media Relations: +44 20 7934 5550

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


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